Sadhguru has said 77 pilgrims from Isha Foundation remain unaccounted for after a devastating flash flood struck the Gyirong area of Tibet, China. The group was returning from the pilgrimage and was at an immigration centre when the flood hit, inundating the building and much of the surrounding town. Sadhguru said his volunteers and support teams were working with authorities.

77 Pilgrims Unaccounted For

According to Sadhguru, the 77 pilgrims were at the immigration centre when the flash flood occurred. He said there had been no official information about the condition or whereabouts of those who were there.

A terrible and tragic flash flood has taken place at Gyirong in Tibet - China, and one of our Kailash groups was caught in it. While on their way back, they were at the immigration office when the flood occurred and the building and much of the town seems to have been flooded.… pic.twitter.com/CqOBxsPlWo — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) August 26, 2026

He said volunteers and support teams were working with the authorities to determine whether they could reach the location and assist with the rescue operation.

“We stand ready to be part of the rescue efforts, regardless of the risk involved,” Sadhguru said in his statement.

The flash flood has caused extensive destruction in the region, with roads and infrastructure damaged and access to affected areas severely disrupted. Rescue teams are working to reach locations cut off by the floodwaters.

Also Read: Nearly 400 Kailash-Bound Pilgrims Missing As Flash Floods Devastate Nepal’s Rasuwa Near Tibet

495 Have Returned Safely

Sadhguru said 21 groups were part of the Sojourn. Of these, 495 people had already returned safely.

He said 743 people were currently in Tibet, while 148 were in Nepal. In addition, 77 people were at the immigration centre and three volunteers were in Timure, Nepal.

Sadhguru said the situation had left volunteers, support teams and families deeply anguished. He expressed solidarity with the families and loved ones of those affected, saying every possible effort was being made during the “profoundly difficult time”.

“I am personally in the region to ensure the best can be done in the given circumstances,” he said.

The disaster has affected areas along the Nepal-Tibet border, with flash floods sweeping through settlements and damaging key infrastructure. Authorities on both sides are continuing rescue and relief efforts while attempting to establish contact with people caught in the disaster.

Also Read: Nepal Floods: PM Modi Speaks To Balendra Shah, Offers India’s ‘All Possible’ Help