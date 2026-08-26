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Nepal Floods: 186 Foreigners, 105 Indians Missing; Rescue Operations Underway
Severe flooding in Nepal’s Nuwakot district has swept away several homes, separated families and left many people missing. Desperate relatives are searching for their loved ones as rescue efforts continue in the flood-hit region. Authorities are working to trace 291 foreign nationals, including 105 Indians, amid the devastation.
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