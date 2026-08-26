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English NewsNewsNepal Floods: 186 Foreigners, 105 Indians Missing; Rescue Operations Underway

Nepal Floods: 186 Foreigners, 105 Indians Missing; Rescue Operations Underway

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 03:39 PM (IST)

Severe flooding in Nepal’s Nuwakot district has swept away several homes, separated families and left many people missing. Desperate relatives are searching for their loved ones as rescue efforts continue in the flood-hit region. Authorities are working to trace 291 foreign nationals, including 105 Indians, amid the devastation.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
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