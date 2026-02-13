MG Majestor Vs Gloster: What’s Changed In The Latest Line-up

While the MG Majestor is a heavily facelifted Gloster, there are some big changes which makes this almost a new car with various changes. The MG Majestor will replace the Gloster and will be positioned above it in being a direct rival to the Toyota Fortuner. The Majestor comes with a diesel powertrain and with 4x2 and 4x4 options. Here let us see what are the changes vs the Gloster.

Looks

The Majestor is longer than the Gloster at 5046mm while it is wider too at 2016mm. The wheelbase is the same though as the Gloster at 2950mm. Styling wise, the Majestor looks completely from the front with spilt headlamp/DRL and a black themed grille. The grille has a different pattern design too. There is more cladding vs chrome on the Gloster while the design for the 19-inch wheels is different too. At the rear, Morris Garages is written here on the Majestor plus with a connected light bar.

Interiors

The interior design is different from the Gloster on the Majestor with an all black look with silver inserts instead of the old school look of the Gloster. The Majestor has a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen too with a new interface and a new digital instrument cluster. Features on the Majestor include dual powered seats with massage and ventilation, 12 speaker JBL audio system, more connected car features plus a separate zone for the rear seat passengers in terms of the climate control.





Engine and capability

The Majestor shares the 2.0l twin turbo diesel with an 8-speed automatic while in the Majestor the power is 215hp and 478Nm of torque. The Majestor has an 8-speed automatic and comes in 4x2 as well as 4x4. The Majestor has more tech than the Gloster though with off-road crawl and three lockable differentials.

Overall, the Majestor is bigger than the Gloster and comes with a different styling theme as well while being more capable off-road.