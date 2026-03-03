Lunar Eclipse Visible Across India -“Blood Moon” Dazzles Skywatchers

The first visuals of the Lunar Eclipse 2026, widely known in India as Chandra Grahan, have emerged, capturing the celestial spectacle as it unfolded on March 03.

The eclipse began at 03:20 PM and concluded at 06:47 PM. In India, the Moon became visible at 06:26 PM, with the maximum phase observed between 06:33 PM and 06:40 PM, offering a brief but striking window for viewers.





A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth positions itself directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface. Depending on the alignment, the phenomenon may appear as a penumbral, partial or total eclipse.

Visibility across India depended on the specific phase coinciding with moonrise, with many skywatchers capturing the moment as the Moon emerged above the horizon already under Earth’s shadow.

Throughout the event, updates tracked confirmed timings, phase-wise developments and visibility details, along with information regarding the observance of Sutak kaal.

As images continue to pour in, the eclipse stands out as one of the most anticipated astronomical events of 2026, blending scientific significance with deep cultural and religious resonance in India.