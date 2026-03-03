Israel Launches Fresh Strikes On Tehran, Beirut; Gulf Tensions Rattle Energy & Markets

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Israel widened its offensive against Iran and its regional allies on Tuesday, striking Iranian-backed Hezbollah positions in Lebanon as Tehran retaliated by targeting Gulf states that host US military bases. The escalating confrontation has disrupted vital global energy shipments and forced widespread flight cancellations, while financial markets reacted sharply. Explosions rocked Tehran and Beirut, oil prices surged, and stock indices fell amid fears that a prolonged conflict could severely affect global energy supplies and regional stability.

Escalation Across The Region

Israeli strikes hit Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and key sites inside Iran, including the Tehran headquarters of state broadcaster IRIB. Residents were warned to evacuate areas around the Hakimeh district and Mehrabad airport before explosions were reported. As bombardment intensifies, parts of the Iranian capital have emptied, with civilians describing nightly air strikes and mounting casualties.

Iran, in turn, launched drone attacks on US diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Washington shut both embassies and ordered the departure of non-essential personnel and their families from several Middle Eastern countries. The conflict has paralysed major air routes and disrupted critical energy corridors, raising concerns of sustained supply shocks.

War Aims And Political Signals

A source familiar with Israel’s strategy said the campaign had initially been planned for two weeks but was advancing faster than expected. According to the source, Israel’s objective is to remove Iran’s clerical leadership, though no fixed deadline has been set. Early strikes reportedly targeted senior Iranian figures and air defences, accelerating the military timetable.

US officials have stated that Washington’s goal is to curb Iran’s capacity to project power beyond its borders. However, President Donald Trump has publicly urged Iranians to challenge their leadership, declaring in a social media post that Iran’s “air defence, air force, navy, and leadership is gone” and dismissing prospects of immediate talks.

Inside Iran, civilians report growing fear and uncertainty, with hospitals affected and essential services disrupted. Global markets remain volatile as investors assess the risk of a drawn-out regional war.