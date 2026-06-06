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HomeAutoWorld Environment Day Special: Inside India’s Highest-Range Electric Car Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+

World Environment Day Special: Inside India’s Highest-Range Electric Car Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+

However, the rise of luxury EVs also suggests that they have better performance to attract luxury car owners plus the  tech that comes with them.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 02:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Electric vehicle sales increase, driven by rising fuel prices.
  • Mercedes CLA 250+ offers 792km claimed, 550-600km real range.
  • Powerful motor, firm ride target young, tech-savvy drivers.

While there is a lot of talk regarding E85 fuel, EVs have silently crept up in market share. 

Sales of electric cars have increased with a rise in fuel prices pinching the wallets.

However, the rise of luxury EVs also suggests that they have better performance to attract luxury car owners plus the  tech that comes with them.


World Environment Day Special: Inside India’s Highest-Range Electric Car Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+

Case in point the CLA 250+ from Mercedes-Benz which comes with a gigantic 85kwh battery pack which in turn gives a whopping 792km claimed range.


World Environment Day Special: Inside India’s Highest-Range Electric Car Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+

Even in the real world, you will see a range hovering from 550-600km depending on the way you drive with no need to charge more than once a month for regular city drives while a road trip like Delhi Jaipur is also easily doable.

Test Drive Experience

We tested the car in the city and the range showed 530km plus with 84 percent battery remaining while it did not dip below 500km at all.


World Environment Day Special: Inside India’s Highest-Range Electric Car Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+

With eco mode and a strong regen more, the CLA is very efficient and shows how EVs have evolved to get range which is similar to diesel cars.

The massive battery pack is one thing but the slippery shape of the car plus the two speed gearbox are other details which makes this car efficient.

ALSO READ: You Wouldn't Block A Disabled Parking Space. Why Block An EV Charger?

The 272 bhp single motor also has enough power and it handles well with a race car feel. However, a firm ride quality and lack of rear seat space does not make it a typical Mercedes-Benz but a car for younger buyers looking to drive themselves particularly with a lot of tech stuffed into the car.

The big highlight is the range though which brings EVs into a new territory and gives it more range than a petrol car which means you can drive longer without the worry of finding a charging station everywhere.

ALSO READ: Ola, Uber Face New Competition As Green SM Launches EV Cab Service With 50% Discount

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the real-world driving range of the Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+?

The CLA 250+ typically offers 550-600 km, depending on driving style. During a test drive, it showed over 530 km with 84% battery remaining.

What features contribute to the Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+'s efficiency?

Its efficiency is enhanced by an eco mode, strong regenerative braking, a slippery aerodynamic shape, and a two-speed gearbox. It also features a massive 85 kWh battery pack.

Who is the Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ designed for, considering its features?

It targets younger buyers who enjoy driving themselves and appreciate technology. Its firm ride and limited rear seat space make it less a family car and more for enthusiasts.

How often might one need to charge the CLA 250+ for typical use?

For regular city driving, the CLA 250+ might only require charging once a month. Its long range makes road trips like Delhi to Jaipur easily doable.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 02:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Electric Car Luxury EV World Environment Day Special High Range Electric Car Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+
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