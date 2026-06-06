World Environment Day Special: Inside India’s Highest-Range Electric Car Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Electric vehicle sales increase, driven by rising fuel prices.

Mercedes CLA 250+ offers 792km claimed, 550-600km real range.

Powerful motor, firm ride target young, tech-savvy drivers.

While there is a lot of talk regarding E85 fuel, EVs have silently crept up in market share.

Sales of electric cars have increased with a rise in fuel prices pinching the wallets.

However, the rise of luxury EVs also suggests that they have better performance to attract luxury car owners plus the tech that comes with them.





Case in point the CLA 250+ from Mercedes-Benz which comes with a gigantic 85kwh battery pack which in turn gives a whopping 792km claimed range.





Even in the real world, you will see a range hovering from 550-600km depending on the way you drive with no need to charge more than once a month for regular city drives while a road trip like Delhi Jaipur is also easily doable.

Test Drive Experience

We tested the car in the city and the range showed 530km plus with 84 percent battery remaining while it did not dip below 500km at all.





With eco mode and a strong regen more, the CLA is very efficient and shows how EVs have evolved to get range which is similar to diesel cars.

The massive battery pack is one thing but the slippery shape of the car plus the two speed gearbox are other details which makes this car efficient.

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The 272 bhp single motor also has enough power and it handles well with a race car feel. However, a firm ride quality and lack of rear seat space does not make it a typical Mercedes-Benz but a car for younger buyers looking to drive themselves particularly with a lot of tech stuffed into the car.

The big highlight is the range though which brings EVs into a new territory and gives it more range than a petrol car which means you can drive longer without the worry of finding a charging station everywhere.

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