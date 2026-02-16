MG Majestor First Drive Preview: Bold Size Meets Feature-Rich Cabin

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Majestor is trying to be two things in being a big tough ladder frame SUV with off-roading in mind while it also has plenty of features for premium SUV buyers as well. Can it succeed in both? We had a good look around the car and while we are yet to drive it, we will share our impressions of the interior, space and the features on offer.

How does it look?

The Majestor is huge and easily dwarfs other SUVs for its sheer length which is above 5m. Add in the slim DRLs at the side and the huge black grille which can swallow a hatchback and you have an SUV which looks imposing. Unlike the Gloster, the Majestor uses less chrome and looks meaner with a tougher look. The huge size means even the 19-inch alloys look somewhat small but the big, boxy look is easily the biggest talking point here of the car.





What about the interiors?

It takes some effort to climb in but the fixed running board helps. The doors are huge and close with a reassuring thud while inside it feels more rugged than the Gloster with an all black look with silver bits. The quality is decent but some materials and especially the lower half of the dashboard could have been better. The large touchscreen is slick to use and the new menu interface is easy as well.





The 360 degree camera has a lovely, lag free display too. The large seats are comfortable and along with being electric, they offer massage too which works very well along with ventilation. The rear seat with the captain seat feature offers ample cushioning plus very good headroom/legroom along with a separate climate control.





However, goodies like a table/blinds or a boss mode are missing. Features list includes twin wireless chargers, panoramic sunroof, 12 speaker JB audio system, Level 2 ADAS, 360 degree camera, 10 off-road modes and 3 lockable differentials. The massive boot opens up to 1350 litres and it has a powered tailgate too.





What are the engine options?

There is only one and that is a twin turbo 2.0l diesel which generates 215bhp and 478Nm with an 8-speed automatic. 4X2 and 4x4 are there too with 10 off-road modes available with the 4x4 with serious off-road ability. Ground clearance is terrific at 215mm and the water wading capability was on display with the way it handled deep water levels while off-road it is more than capable enough too with good articulation.





Worth waiting for?

Expect prices to be above the Gloster when the Majestor goes on sale in April while it is surely more premium than a Fortuner with more technology while off-road it matches it as well. However, the biggest strength of the Majestor is its road presence and the size. The Fortuner could have its first rival since the Endeavour exited our market.



