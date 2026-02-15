Renault Triber Facelift 2025 Mileage, Review

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Triber has been around for a long time and it finally received its first big update. The facelifted Triber gets a new look as well as a new interior with added features while its powertrain remains the same. The Triber looks better though and the new bonnet, logo as well as the grille lends it a more premium stance. The new bumper, LED lights and the SUV-like styling makes it look much more appealing while the wheel covers actually look better than some alloys! There are functional roof rails too. Inside, the cabin needed an update and they have done exactly that. There is a new pattern, beige and black look along with being better looking too. Feature wise you now get 6 airbags, cruise control, new 8inch screen touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, tyre pressure monitoring system etc. Storage is excellent with twin glove boxes and enough space in the middle. Plus despite its small size, the excellent packaging means space at the second row is surprisingly good too.

The second row is actually quite comfy and has enough space for 6 footers too. The third row is usable but again it's for children but being seated so close to the tailgate is an issue. The 72bhp 1.0l continues and here, it is decent in the city but with luggage or passengers, it is clearly lacking power on the highways along with some 3 cylinder noise too. The engine is decent in the city with the manual but clearly needs more power here. You need to downshift to extract the power and drive it hard to make this engine work. That said, the suspension and the ground clearance is very good along with composure at high speeds. We saw an efficiency of 14kmpl which is decent.

At around Rs 5.6 lakh starting, the Triber is the most affordable 7 seater but the good thing is that it looks good, has decent space and is well packaged along with being tough. It does give a lot of value for money even if the performance is underwhelming.

What we like- Practical, affordable, better equipped now, reasonably spacious for the money

What we do not- lacks performance, refinement