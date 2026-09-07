IMD Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely In Several States From September 7 To 13

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Central, Western, Southern India expect widespread showers this week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across several parts of the country over the coming week, with heavy to very heavy showers expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and the northeastern states. A low-pressure area that was over southwest Uttar Pradesh has now shifted to central Uttar Pradesh, while multiple atmospheric systems are influencing weather conditions.

UP, Uttarakhand Face Heavy Rain

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over eastern Uttar Pradesh on September 7-8, with heavy rain likely on September 8. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also possible over eastern and western Uttar Pradesh on September 7.

Uttarakhand is expected to see widespread rainfall on September 7 and again from September 10-13. Heavy rain is likely from September 10-13, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Rain is also expected across Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan through the week, although the IMD has issued no warning for Delhi and Haryana for the seven-day period.

Bihar, Bengal Under Watch

Eastern India is likely to remain particularly wet. Bihar is expected to receive widespread rainfall from September 7-9, with isolated heavy rain from September 8-10. Very heavy rainfall is possible in Bihar on September 7.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may also receive very heavy rainfall on September 7, while heavy rain is forecast on September 8 and again on September 11-12.

Jharkhand and Odisha are also expected to receive spells of heavy rainfall, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds likely in several areas.

Across the Northeast, heavy rainfall is forecast over Assam and Meghalaya during September 7-13. Arunachal Pradesh may receive heavy rain on September 8-9 and again from September 11-13, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also expected to see heavy spells.

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Rain Across Central, Western India

West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive rain through the week, with heavy rainfall expected in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Konkan and Goa are likely to see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall through September 13, while Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Saurashtra and Kutch may receive isolated to scattered showers.

In southern India, Kerala is likely to see widespread rain from September 10-12, while thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecast over parts of Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

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