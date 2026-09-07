Malaysia Airlines, Air India Express Flights Diverted To Chennai Over Technical Issues

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Malaysia Airlines flight diverted to Chennai due to engine issue.

Full emergency declared; 186 passengers landed safely.

Air India Express flight also diverted with technical problem.

Two flights were diverted to Chennai International Airport on Monday following technical issues, with emergency response measures activated for both aircraft.

A Malaysia Airlines flight bound for Jeddah from Kuala Lumpur was diverted to Chennai after a technical issue involving its engine, following which a full emergency was declared at the airport.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH 156, carrying 186 people, landed safely, and appropriate emergency response arrangements were activated, an airport official said, as per PTI.

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What Was Technical Issue?

The technical issue involved Engine No. 2. The airline and relevant technical teams are carrying out further assessments of the aircraft and the reported issue, the spokesperson said, adding that airport operations remained normal.

The aircraft was moved to a parking bay using an aircraft tow vehicle, while passengers were provided accommodation at the airport.

Air India Express Flight Also Diverted

Meanwhile, an Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Singapore was also diverted to Chennai International Airport due to a technical issue.

A local standby was declared at Chennai airport, with operational and emergency agencies placed on alert and necessary arrangements made for the aircraft's safe arrival.

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The aircraft landed safely and vacated the runway under its own power, without any untoward incident.

The airline's engineering and technical teams are assessing the reported issue. All airport operations remained normal, the official added.