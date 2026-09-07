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English NewsNewsMalaysia Airlines, Air India Express Flights Diverted To Chennai Over Technical Issues

Malaysia Airlines, Air India Express Flights Diverted To Chennai Over Technical Issues

Two flights, Malaysia Airlines MH156 and Air India Express, were diverted to Chennai on Monday after technical issues. Both landed safely as airport emergency teams were placed on alert.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 08:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Malaysia Airlines flight diverted to Chennai due to engine issue.
  • Full emergency declared; 186 passengers landed safely.
  • Air India Express flight also diverted with technical problem.

Two flights were diverted to Chennai International Airport on Monday following technical issues, with emergency response measures activated for both aircraft.

A Malaysia Airlines flight bound for Jeddah from Kuala Lumpur was diverted to Chennai after a technical issue involving its engine, following which a full emergency was declared at the airport.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH 156, carrying 186 people, landed safely, and appropriate emergency response arrangements were activated, an airport official said, as per PTI.

Also Read: Delhi Building Collapse: Rescue Operation Ends; Owner, Wife And Son Arrested

What Was Technical Issue?

The technical issue involved Engine No. 2. The airline and relevant technical teams are carrying out further assessments of the aircraft and the reported issue, the spokesperson said, adding that airport operations remained normal.

The aircraft was moved to a parking bay using an aircraft tow vehicle, while passengers were provided accommodation at the airport.

Air India Express Flight Also Diverted

Meanwhile, an Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Singapore was also diverted to Chennai International Airport due to a technical issue.

A local standby was declared at Chennai airport, with operational and emergency agencies placed on alert and necessary arrangements made for the aircraft's safe arrival.

Also Read: Delhi HC Orders ‘High-Level’ MCD Probe Into Satya Niketan Building Collapse

The aircraft landed safely and vacated the runway under its own power, without any untoward incident.

The airline's engineering and technical teams are assessing the reported issue. All airport operations remained normal, the official added.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were two flights diverted to Chennai International Airport?

Two flights were diverted on Monday due to technical issues. A Malaysia Airlines flight had an engine problem, and an Air India Express flight experienced a general technical issue.

Which specific flights were diverted to Chennai?

Malaysia Airlines flight MH 156 from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah and an Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Singapore were both diverted to Chennai.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 08:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Flight Air India Express Flight Diverted Malaysia AIrlines
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