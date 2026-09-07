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English NewsCitiesPGs And Hostels To Face Safety Audit After Satya Niketan Building Collapse Kills 7

PGs And Hostels To Face Safety Audit After Satya Niketan Building Collapse Kills 7

Seven people died in the Satya Niketan building collapse as three family members were arrested and the Delhi High Court ordered a high-level probe.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 12:11 AM (IST)
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  • High Court ordered high-level inquiry into the collapse.

Seven people have died in the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi, with the case seeing a series of major developments. Delhi Police arrested building owner Hariram Gupta, his son Mahesh and wife Urmila in connection with the incident. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also concluded its rescue and relief operations at the site. Meanwhile, the MCD suspended five officials from its South Zone, while the Delhi High Court ordered a high-level inquiry into the collapse and questioned authorities over approvals and regulatory oversight.

Owner’s Family Arrested

Delhi Police said three members of the property-owning family-Hariram Gupta, his son Mahesh and Hariram’s wife Urmila-have been arrested in connection with the collapse.

According to police, the electricity connection at the property was registered in the names of Hariram and Mahesh, while the property itself was officially registered in Urmila’s name.

The NDRF has concluded its rescue and relief operations at the collapse site. The incident has left seven people dead.

Questions have also been raised over unauthorised construction at the property and the regulatory oversight surrounding it.

Also Read: Delhi HC Orders ‘High-Level’ MCD Probe Into Satya Niketan Building Collapse

Delhi HC Orders Probe

The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered a “high-level” inquiry by the MCD into the building collapse. The direction came while the court was hearing a public interest litigation concerning the incident.

The court said responsibility for the tragedy could not be placed solely on the building owner, observing that the MCD and Delhi University also bore responsibility. It issued notices to Delhi University, the MCD, National Human Rights Commission, Delhi Government, Centre and Delhi Police.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Delhi Government, Centre and MCD. The court said government and administrative authorities needed to adopt a more “thorough and meaningful” approach towards such incidents.

The court also highlighted the shortage of hostel facilities for students from outside Delhi, noting that many students of DU-affiliated colleges rely on paying guest accommodation.

Also Read: Delhi Building Collapse: Rescue Operation Ends; Owner, Wife And Son Arrested

It asked Delhi University to provide details of hostel facilities available to students coming from outside the capital.

The court further questioned the MCD on whether the collapsed building had secured all the required approvals, putting the spotlight on permissions and regulatory checks surrounding the property.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 10:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Building Collapse Satya Niketan Building Collapse
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