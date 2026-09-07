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English NewsNewsWest Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Announces Liquor Ban On Maha Ashtami, Bars To Remain Shut

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Announces Liquor Ban On Maha Ashtami, Bars To Remain Shut

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari has announced a complete liquor ban on Maha Ashtami during this year’s Durga Puja celebrations across the state this year.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 07:53 PM (IST)
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  • DJ music banned, immersions requested before Lakshmi Puja festival.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced a complete ban on the sale of alcohol across the state on Maha Ashtami during this year’s Durga Puja celebrations. All liquor shops and bars will remain closed on the day. The announcement comes alongside the state government’s guidelines for the festival, which include a Rs 1 lakh grant for puja committees, free electricity and a waiver of fees for mandatory fire safety licences. The government has also announced restrictions on immersion processions and discontinued the Durga Puja Carnival this year.

Liquor Ban On Maha Ashtami

The Maha Ashtami restriction means no alcohol will be sold anywhere in West Bengal on the day. Adhikari said the decision was taken considering the religious significance of the occasion, when devotees offer pushpanjali to Goddess Durga.

The chief minister has also appealed to puja committees to respect religious and cultural traditions while preparing idols, pandals and themes. He urged organisers to avoid anything that could hurt religious sentiments and called for the sanctity of the festival to be maintained.

DJ Ban, Immersion Rules

DJ music will be completely prohibited during idol immersion processions. Adhikari has urged puja committees to complete the immersion process a day before Lakshmi Puja to prevent any disruption during the next festival.

He also appealed to larger and financially capable puja committees to refrain from accepting government assistance. Adhikari said people had become increasingly dependent on government support, whereas pujas were previously organised through public donations.

The Rs 1 lakh grant, he said, is intended only for committees that cannot organise their celebrations without financial assistance.

Also Read: Election Commission Announces Bypolls For 6 Seats; Voting On October 6, Counting On October 9

Durga Puja Carnival Scrapped

The state government has decided to discontinue the famous Durga Puja Carnival held on Kolkata’s Red Road after the festival.

Major puja committees traditionally displayed their idols at the event before immersion. The carnival was introduced during former chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s tenure, and its discontinuation marks a major change to this year’s Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal.

Also Read: IMD Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely In Several States From September 7 To 13

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 07:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suvendu Adhikari WEst Bengal Durga Puja 2026
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