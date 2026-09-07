Udhayanidhi Stalin Slams CM Vijay, Calls Assembly Speech ‘Roll Camera, Action’ Performance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Udhayanidhi criticised CM Vijay's 'cringe' assembly speech.

CM avoided law and order questions, citing old issues.

Stalin alleged government monopolized mining contracts, promising evidence.

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday mocked Chief Minister Vijay’s Assembly speech as a “Roll Camera, Action” performance, accusing him of using diversionary tactics instead of answering the Opposition’s questions. In a post on X, Udhayanidhi said Vijay had taken three days only to read out printed Enforcement Directorate allegations and described his response as “cringe dialogue” delivered without preparation. He also accused the chief minister of avoiding questions on law and order, while telling him to prepare better and do better next time.

‘Diversion Tactics’

Udhayanidhi accused Vijay of avoiding 15 specific questions raised by the Opposition on Tamil Nadu’s law and order situation, including recent daylight murders.

He alleged that instead of addressing those questions, the chief minister brought up decades-old issues, including the Sarkaria Commission and the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA), while also reading out pending Enforcement Directorate cases involving Opposition leaders.

The DMK leader said his party staged a walkout after Speaker JCD Prabhakar allegedly denied the Opposition an opportunity to respond to corruption allegations made by Vijay during his 45-minute reply to the debate on the police department’s demands.

Udhayanidhi also accused the ruling establishment of allowing a group of individuals close to the chief minister to monopolise government mining contracts. He named Vishnu Reddy, his brother-in-law Sujay Reddy and their business partner Anil Reddy, and said he would release evidence of his allegations one by one.

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DMK Intensifies Attack

Udhayanidhi also called Vijay a “dummy” whose rise to power was an accident, while alleging that the chief minister faces an unresolved Income Tax case over the alleged concealment of Rs 15 crore. He further alleged that an IUML MLA was recently offered money and a Cabinet post in exchange for political support.

Meanwhile, DMK Organisation Secretary R S Bharathi defended the party’s position on the Sarkaria Commission reference, calling the issue a “dead snake” that Vijay was attempting to revive.

DMK MP Kanimozhi also criticised Vijay, accusing him of relying on “WhatsApp factory lies” and reading from a prepared script. She said the Assembly should focus on issues such as law and order and women’s safety rather than being reduced to a “circus tent”.

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