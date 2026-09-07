‘Features Of Top-End Luxury Cars’: Maruti Suzuki’s Partho Banerjee On New Baleno

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maruti Suzuki launches new Baleno, strengthening its aggressive product strategy.

Baleno, a popular premium hatchback, receives significant luxury car features.

New Baleno boasts advanced driver-assistance systems and 6 airbags standard.

Maruti Suzuki as a carmaker is shifting gears with an aggressive product launch strategy. We saw the new Brezza being launched recently which already has notched up a large number of bookings too. Now Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Baleno and at the drive event, we spoke to Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive office Marketing and Sales to know more about Maruti Suzuki's thought process for the Baleno.

The Baleno is the only popular premium hatchback and one in three such cars are the Baleno. Banerjee said that the Baleno doesn't compete with SUVs because it has its own large fan following plus while Maruti Suzuki has a strong grip on the SUV space it will also provide cars for the rest of the market.

"With a huge population who are aspiring to upgrade to a car, we need to provide the cars which align to their thought process".





New Baleno’s Premium Features

On the topic of the new Baleno, the highlight is the addition of new premium features like ventilated seats, wireless charging with cooling and and Level 2 ADAS on which he further added that, "While Maruti Suzuki is known for reliability, trust and low cost of maintenance, we are trying to give features of high end luxury cars to our customers".

Plus on the topic of safety, he said that, "Maruti Suzuki has gone to the next level and we want to give more and more features to our customers while Maruti Suzuki was the first OEM to have 6 airbags standard on all variants with no differentiation".

Also Read : New Maruti Baleno Vs Old Baleno: Bigger Grille, New Engine, ADAS And More





Baleno’s Position in the Premium Hatchback Segment

Hence, Maruti Suzuki is now actually making the most feature packed cars in its class especially with the Baleno getting these new features but more than that it surely has added a symbol of glam in the premium hatchback segment!