Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticised the BJP government over the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi, alleging a lack of preventive action and accountability.

In a post on X, Gandhi said the BJP government follows a “shameful pattern” of failing to prevent accidents and then “grandstanding” after them while blaming a few lower-level officials.

“The collapse of the building packed with students at Satya Niketan is no isolated tragedy,” Gandhi said, referring to other recent incidents in Delhi.

हर बार BJP सरकार का वही शर्मनाक पैटर्न - हादसों से पहले रोकथाम नहीं, उनके बाद बयानबाज़ी होती है, कुछ छोटे अफ़सरों पर ज़िम्मेदारी मढ़ दी जाती है, और असली गुनहगार जवाबदेही मुक्त रहते हैं।



सत्य निकेतन में छात्रों से भरी इमारत का गिरना कोई अकेली त्रासदी नहीं है। पिछले 4 महीनों में… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 7, 2026

He said six people had died in a similar disaster in Saidulajab in the last four months, while a fire in Hauz Rani had claimed 22 lives.

“Every time, lives, dreams, and aspirations get buried under rubble, and every time, any real action is nowhere to be found,” Gandhi said.

Also Read: Delhi Building Collapse: Rescue Operation Ends; Owner, Wife And Son Arrested

Rahul Gandhi Questions Delhi Govt’s Accountability

Gandhi also criticised the Prime Minister over what he described as “insulting labels” directed at those demanding accountability.

He alleged that such remarks were intended to “shame, defame, and silence” those who raise questions.

“For 12 years, this government has spun you around with lofty talk about the whole world, but never addressed the real issues,” Gandhi said.

Questioning the BJP-led Delhi government, he asked, “Delhi has a ‘triple engine’ government, so what’s the excuse for this helplessness now?”

Gandhi said the situation reflected a lack of intent, arguing that “where there’s no intent, there’s no accountability either”.

He concluded his post by saying, “There Is No Accountability.”

Satya Niketan Building Collapse

The decades-old, five-storey building housed a boys’ paying guest accommodation near Delhi University’s South Campus. It collapsed at around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

Twelve people have so far been pulled out of the debris, seven of whom died, while several others were injured.

Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Disaster Management Authority, continued rescue operations through the night and into Monday.

The NDRF later concluded its rescue and relief operations at the collapse site, NDRF IG NS Bundela told ANI.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Visits Site

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site on Monday to oversee the second day of search and rescue operations. She was accompanied by senior Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials.

Gupta said around 80 per cent of the debris had been cleared, with work continuing on material in the basement.

According to Gupta, water had accumulated in the basement and, combined with ongoing repair work on the old structure, led to the collapse.

The chief minister said the injured were receiving medical treatment and that their parents were being kept informed about their condition. She had also visited the injured at AIIMS.

Also Read: Delhi HC Orders ‘High-Level’ MCD Probe Into Satya Niketan Building Collapse

The Delhi government ordered a magisterial inquiry into the collapse on Sunday and directed that an FIR be registered against the building owner.