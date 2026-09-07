New Maruti Baleno Vs Old Baleno: Bigger Grille, New Engine, ADAS And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Baleno sports upgraded exterior, premium interior, Level 2 ADAS.

Features new Z Series engine, delivering improved fuel efficiency.

Priced competitively, aiming to retain premium hatchback segment leadership.

Maruti Suzuki has given the Baleno a major upgrade and here let's look at how much the premium hatchback has changed vs before.

New Exterior and Interior Features

The new Baleno looks wise has a new look front end with a larger grille along with the Suzuki logo placed above now. The grille itself is a big change and immediately distinguishes itself from the old one. The LED projector headlamps come with a Nexa three block pattern. The alloys remain the same as well as the rear styling. There is a new Teal colour though that's been added.

Inside, the new Baleno gets leatherette seats and a new upholstery plus more features. The dashboard design is the same but the features list now gets additions like ventilation function, wireless charging with cooling function and a Clarion Audio System.

The Baleno also has Level 2 radar based ADAS. Here you get features like auto high beam, auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and more.



New Engine and Mileage

Lastly the biggest upgrade in terms of the powertrain is the new Z Series petrol engine which is the same three cylinder petrol engine also seen on the Swift and the Dzire. The engine develops 82 bhp which is slightly less on power but the mileage is high at 23.8 kmpl for the 5 speed manual version while the AMT is more efficient at 24.7 kmpl.

Baleno Price and Positioning

Prices of the Baleno have been kept competitive at Rs 6.09 lakh starting. The changes overall increase the premium quotient for the Baleno while it will maintain its pole position as the best selling premium hatchback in India with more features being added plus new technology infused too.