Delhi Building Collapse: Rescue Operation Ends; Owner, Wife And Son Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A five-storey Satya Niketan building collapsed, killing seven.

Repair work, water accumulation caused collapse; building owners arrested.

CM ordered inquiry, sealing multi-storey buildings across Delhi.

Three members of a family, building owner Hariram Gupta, his son Mahesh and Hariram’s wife Urmila, have been arrested in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse case, Delhi Police said.

The electricity connection at the property was registered in the names of Hariram and his son Mahesh, while the property was officially registered in the name of Hariram’s wife, Urmila, police said.

The decades-old, five-storey building housed a boys’ paying guest accommodation near Delhi University’s South Campus. It collapsed at around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

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NDRF Concludes Rescue, Relief Operations

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has concluded its rescue and relief operations at the Satya Niketan building collapse site, NDRF IG NS Bundela told ANI.

Twelve people have so far been pulled out of the debris, seven of whom died, while several others were injured.

Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, NDRF and Delhi Disaster Management Authority, had continued rescue operations through the night and into Monday.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Visits Collapse Site

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site on Monday to oversee the second day of search and rescue operations. She was accompanied by senior Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials.

Gupta said around 80 per cent of the debris had been cleared, with work continuing on material in the basement.

Water Accumulation, Repair Work Blamed

According to Gupta, water had accumulated in the basement and, combined with ongoing repair work on the old structure, led to the collapse.

The chief minister said the injured were receiving medical treatment and that their parents were being kept informed about their condition. She had also visited the injured at AIIMS.

The Delhi government ordered a magisterial inquiry into the collapse on Sunday and directed that an FIR be registered against the building owner.

Five-Storey Buildings To Be Sealed

Gupta has ordered the sealing of five-storey buildings across Delhi and warned of strict action against MCD officials found responsible for negligence.

She also said a structural audit would be conducted for such buildings.

The building adjacent to the collapsed structure will be demolished after the remaining debris is cleared, Gupta said. Residents of the collapsed building and other unsafe adjoining structures have been evacuated.

The government is also drafting a policy under which owners of old buildings would have to submit structural audit reports and certify their safety before operating PG accommodations, nursing homes, schools or other commercial establishments.

Officials found responsible for negligence will face immediate action, she said.

Students From Several States Stayed In Area

The collapsed building housed students studying at colleges in the area.

Residents said many students staying in the locality were from Kerala, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and mainly studied at Motilal Nehru College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College and Sri Venkateswara College, located across the road.

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Gupta said the situation was being closely monitored by senior authorities and that the government was in touch with the families of injured students and providing them with necessary support.