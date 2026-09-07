BMW i5 LWB Is Under Rs 80 Lakh - Here’s Why Luxury Buyers May Go Electric

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BMW expands EV focus with i5 LWB, priced aggressively.

Local assembly provides spacious, feature-rich luxury at competitive cost.

Impressive 669km range and rapid 33-minute fast charging.

India's luxury car buyers are now being lured by EVs which in many cases make more sense with more effortless performance of an EV plus the silence which is something buyers like. For BMW, its EV strategy has worked wonders as it leads with the iX1 LWB but now it is expanding the same thought process with the i5 LWB.

BMW does not have a diesel to rival the Mercedes-Benz E-Class but instead has been tapping at its EV portfolio with more offerings. The i5 LWB is also priced very aggressively at Rs 79.6 lakh being locally assembled.

This is nearly similar to the petrol model with a small price change which means buyers don't have to pay more for an EV any more especially in the luxury segment. The i5 LWB is also much cheaper than the imported i5 which was available earlier.

BMW i5 LWB: Pricing, Space And Range

Now, the i5 LWB comes with a more aggressive pricing plus a more spacious rear seat for luxury car buyers along with rear axle air suspension too.

With most buyers using the car within the city, a range of 669km via the 81.6kWh battery is more than enough. Also with fast DC charging you can charge the i5 LWB from 10-80 percent in 33 minutes.

With this pricing, many luxury car buyers are making a bigger switch than mainstream car buyers with the luxury experience being better with an EV.





BMW's EV Strategy In The Luxury Segment

BMW already has tasted success with the iX1 LWB in the entry luxury space and the same philosophy is applied here too with the i5 LWB. BMW has clearly been more aggressive with its EVs and that shows with the sales figures while the i5 LWB aims squarely at the likes of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

The premium and luxury EV market has likes of Tesla, BYD along with BMW and Mercedes-Benz.