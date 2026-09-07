India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsAutoBMW i5 LWB Is Under Rs 80 Lakh - Here’s Why Luxury Buyers May Go Electric

BMW i5 LWB Is Under Rs 80 Lakh - Here’s Why Luxury Buyers May Go Electric

BMW has launched the i5 LWB in India at Rs 79.6 lakh, bringing a locally assembled luxury EV with a 669km range and spacious rear-seat experience to the premium car market.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BMW expands EV focus with i5 LWB, priced aggressively.
  • Local assembly provides spacious, feature-rich luxury at competitive cost.
  • Impressive 669km range and rapid 33-minute fast charging.

India's luxury car buyers are now being lured by EVs which in many cases make more sense with more effortless performance of an EV plus the silence which is something buyers like. For BMW, its EV strategy has worked wonders as it leads with the iX1 LWB but now it is expanding the same thought process with the i5 LWB.

BMW does not have a diesel to rival the Mercedes-Benz E-Class but instead has been tapping at its EV portfolio with more offerings. The i5 LWB is also priced very aggressively at Rs 79.6 lakh being locally assembled.

This is nearly similar to the petrol model with a small price change which means buyers don't have to pay more for an EV any more especially in the luxury segment. The i5 LWB is also much cheaper than the imported i5 which was available earlier.

BMW i5 LWB: Pricing, Space And Range

Now, the i5 LWB comes with a more aggressive pricing plus a more spacious rear seat for luxury car buyers along with rear axle air suspension too.

With most buyers using the car within the city, a range of 669km via the 81.6kWh battery is more than enough. Also with fast DC charging you can charge the i5 LWB from 10-80 percent in 33 minutes.

With this pricing, many luxury car buyers are making a bigger switch than mainstream car buyers with the luxury experience being better with an EV.


BMW i5 LWB Is Under Rs 80 Lakh - Here’s Why Luxury Buyers May Go Electric

BMW's EV Strategy In The Luxury Segment

BMW already has tasted success with the iX1 LWB in the entry luxury space and the same philosophy is applied here too with the i5 LWB. BMW has clearly been more aggressive with its EVs and that shows with the sales figures while the i5 LWB aims squarely at the likes of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

The premium and luxury EV market has likes of Tesla, BYD along with BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the pricing strategy for the BMW i5 LWB?

The BMW i5 LWB is aggressively priced at Rs 79.6 lakh and is locally assembled. This pricing makes it nearly similar to the petrol model, ensuring buyers don't pay more for an EV in the luxury segment.

What are the key features of the BMW i5 LWB?

The i5 LWB offers a more spacious rear seat, rear axle air suspension, and a 669km range from its 81.6kWh battery. It also provides effortless performance and silence, which appeals to luxury buyers.

How fast can the BMW i5 LWB charge?

The i5 LWB supports fast DC charging, enabling it to charge from 10-80 percent in just 33 minutes. Its 669km range is more than sufficient for most city driving.

Why is BMW focusing on EVs in the luxury market?

BMW's EV strategy has seen success with models like the iX1 LWB. EVs offer a better luxury experience with effortless performance and silence, leading many high-end buyers to switch.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 07 Sep 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMW EV Electric BMW I5 LWB Luxury Car Buyers
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
‘Features Of Top-End Luxury Cars’: Maruti Suzuki’s Partho Banerjee On New Baleno
‘Features Of Top-End Luxury Cars’: Maruti Suzuki’s Partho Banerjee On New Baleno
Auto
New Maruti Baleno Vs Old Baleno: Bigger Grille, New Engine, ADAS And More
New Maruti Baleno Vs Old Baleno: Bigger Grille, New Engine, ADAS And More
Auto
Maruti Suzuki Unveils New Baleno With Level 2 ADAS, Ventilated Seats; Prices Start At Rs 6.09 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Unveils New Baleno With Level 2 ADAS, Ventilated Seats; Prices Start At Rs 6.09 Lakh
Auto
New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched With New Premium Features 
New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched With New Premium Features 
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: MCD Suspends 5 Officials Over Delhi Saty Niketan Building Collapse Tragedy
Delhi Satya Niketan Collapse: Basement Construction Raises Safety & Accountability Questions
Delhi Building Collapse: 10 Police Teams Search for Owner Hari Ram Bansal, Structural Safety Questions Rise
Delhi Building Collapse: South Campus Students Protest, Demand Justice and Accountability
Delhi Rescue Update: 12 Pulled From Satya Niketan Debris, NDRF Operation May Continue All Day
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget