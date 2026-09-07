‘Allegiance To Constitution’: Allahabad HC Slams Noida DM Over Student’s NSA Detention

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom High Court warned bureaucrats to uphold Constitution, not politicians.

Officials face consequences for infringing citizens' constitutional rights.

Court quashed detention, affirming peaceful protest is fundamental.

Compensation awarded for illegal detention; culpable officials censured.

Suggest headlines: The Allahabad High Court has reminded IAS and IPS officers that their allegiance is to the Constitution, not the political executive, warning that bureaucratic excesses could push Uttar Pradesh towards an “Orwellian Dystopia”.

Court Warns Bureaucrats Against Misusing Power

A Division Bench of Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Achal Sachdev said officials who disregard their oath and act against the Constitution risk being viewed by people as an “oppressive vestige of the British Empire”. Such conduct, it warned, could fuel public anger and create an environment of civil unrest, Bar And Bench reported.

The court said bureaucrats and police officers wield immense powers and are responsible for protecting citizens’ constitutional and legal rights, dignity and welfare through just and good governance. However, it stressed that greater power comes with greater responsibility.

The Bench warned that courts may impose harsh orders, including compensation, when officials act illegally or infringe upon citizens’ civil liberties without adequate cause or due process.

“Else, it shan't be long before the errant in the bureaucracy reduce the State of Uttar Pradesh to an Orwellian Dystopia,” the court said.

Court Upholds Right To Peaceful Protest

The observations came while quashing the preventive detention of Akriti Chaudhary, a Delhi University History graduate, under the National Security Act (NSA) in connection with an industrial workers’ protest in Noida in April.

The court found that there was no material warranting her detention under the NSA and noted that she had only urged citizens to support the protesting labourers, without calling for violence.

The Bench emphasised that freedom of speech and expression includes the right to take to the streets, raise grievances and gather peacefully without arms or threatening public order.

It cautioned, however, that mischievous elements can infiltrate peaceful protests and trigger violence, potentially resulting in the entire gathering being blamed.

The court said the State must train police to maintain public order during large gatherings and use videography to ensure accountability if violence breaks out.

‘Agitations Are Safety Valve’

The Bench warned against preventing public gatherings or protests merely on the basis of an assumed breach of peace.

“If such a view is taken by the State and approved of by the Courts, it would lead to a cessation of the collective expression of opinion in public spaces,” it said, stressing that the Constitution protects this right.

The court said every society has tensions and disagreements with the government, describing protests as a “safety valve in a pressure cooker” that allows public anger to be released.

It cautioned that suppressing public sentiment could lead to a situation where violence becomes inevitable when people eventually take to the streets.

DM’s Conduct ‘Worthy Of Derision’

In Chaudhary’s case, the court criticised Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam, saying her conduct was “worthy of derision”.

The Bench said the police report against Chaudhary lacked credible material and the District Magistrate should have carefully examined the record before invoking what it called the “oppressive provisions” of the NSA.

The court held that the District Magistrate had violated her oath of allegiance and ordered ₹5 lakh compensation for Chaudhary.

The amount will be recovered from the District Magistrate’s salary and those officers responsible for preparing the dossier that led to Chaudhary’s detention.

The court also directed that its displeasure over the conduct of the District Magistrate and other police officers involved in preparing the dossier be recorded in their service records.