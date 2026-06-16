Maruti Wagon R Flex Fuel Vs E20: Is The Extra Rs 86,000 Worth It?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maruti Suzuki's Flex-fuel Wagon R costs Rs 7.2 lakh.

It is Rs 86,000 costlier; E85 fuel is Rs 20 cheaper.

Powertrain modifications include new ECU, tank, and injectors.

Recently Maruti Suzuki showed the Wagon R Flex fuel in India but it was shown for the commercial space while now the price shows the difference between the E20 compliant standard Wagon R with the new Flex fuel variant.

The Wagon R flex fuel is available only with the top end manual version while the price is Rs 7.2 lakh which is around Rs 86,000 more than the standard petrol Wagon R manual. Only available with the ZXi+ MT variant, the price difference is somewhat reduced by the fact that the flex fuel E85 petrol is around Rs 20 cheaper per litre when compared to E20.





Changes Under the Hood

Currently being offered for the commercial segment, the flex fuel version is also expected to have slightly less fuel efficiency too with E85 fuel being used. The flex fuel Wagon R has had many changes in terms of the powertrain with a different ECU, fuel tank, new fuel injector plus sensor and more.

As a result, the price is a bit higher. The standard Wagon R has a claimed mileage of 23.5 kmpl while the flex fuel version would have a lesser figure but the overall fuel price is less.

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Commercial Focus for Now

Hence, for commercial buyers, it could make sense due to the cost but one has to recover the extra price of the Wagon R flex fuel while driving more while for now E85 fuel isn't available everywhere too.

By December there would be 500 fuel pumps selling E85 fuel but for now more buyers will think of getting this car in the commercial space once more stations are there.

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