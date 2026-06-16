Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoMaruti Wagon R Flex Fuel Vs E20: Is The Extra Rs 86,000 Worth It?

Maruti Wagon R Flex Fuel Vs E20: Is The Extra Rs 86,000 Worth It?

Maruti Suzuki's new Wagon R Flex Fuel costs Rs 86,000 more than the standard E20 version, but cheaper E85 fuel could help offset the higher purchase price.

Reported By : Somnath Chatterjee | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maruti Suzuki's Flex-fuel Wagon R costs Rs 7.2 lakh.
  • It is Rs 86,000 costlier; E85 fuel is Rs 20 cheaper.
  • Powertrain modifications include new ECU, tank, and injectors.

Recently Maruti Suzuki showed the Wagon R Flex fuel in India but it was shown for the commercial space while now the price shows the difference between the E20 compliant standard Wagon R with the new Flex fuel variant.

The Wagon R flex fuel is available only with the top end manual version while the price is Rs 7.2 lakh which is around Rs 86,000 more than the standard petrol Wagon R manual. Only available with the ZXi+ MT variant, the price difference is somewhat reduced by the fact that the flex fuel E85 petrol is around Rs 20 cheaper per litre when compared to E20.


Maruti Wagon R Flex Fuel Vs E20: Is The Extra Rs 86,000 Worth It?

Changes Under the Hood

Currently being offered for the commercial segment, the flex fuel version is also expected to have slightly less fuel efficiency too with E85 fuel being used. The flex fuel Wagon R has had many changes in terms of the powertrain with a different ECU, fuel tank, new fuel injector plus sensor and more.

As a result, the price is a bit higher. The standard Wagon R has a claimed mileage of 23.5 kmpl while the flex fuel version would have a lesser figure but the overall fuel price is less.

Also Read : What Is E100 Fuel? Govt Clears 100% Ethanol Petrol Alternative To Cut Oil Imports

Commercial Focus for Now

Hence, for commercial buyers, it could make sense due to the cost but one has to recover the extra price of the Wagon R flex fuel while driving more while for now E85 fuel isn't available everywhere too.

By December there would be 500 fuel pumps selling E85 fuel but for now more buyers will think of getting this car in the commercial space once more stations are there.

Also Read : Mercedes S-Class Hybrid Delivers 32.2 KMPL, More Than Many Small Cars

Before You Go

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price difference of the Wagon R Flex Fuel compared to the standard petrol model?

The Wagon R Flex Fuel costs Rs 7.2 lakh, which is about Rs 86,000 more than the standard petrol Wagon R manual. It is only available with the top-end ZXi+ MT variant.

What modifications were made to the Wagon R for its flex fuel version?

The flex fuel Wagon R features significant powertrain changes, including a different ECU, fuel tank, and a new fuel injector and sensor. These modifications contribute to its higher price.

How does the cost of E85 fuel compare to E20 petrol?

E85 petrol is approximately Rs 20 cheaper per litre compared to E20 petrol. This price difference helps offset the higher initial cost of the flex fuel vehicle.

Who is the target audience for the Wagon R Flex Fuel?

The Wagon R Flex Fuel is primarily aimed at commercial buyers. They can potentially recover the initial higher cost due to the lower price of E85 fuel.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 16 Jun 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Maruti Wagon R E20 Wagon R Flex Fuel
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Maruti Wagon R Flex Fuel Vs E20: Is The Extra Rs 86,000 Worth It?
Maruti Wagon R Flex Fuel Vs E20: Is The Extra Rs 86,000 Worth It?
Auto
E20 Fuel And Older Cars: What Happens If Engine Damage Occurs?
Could E20 Fuel Leave Older Car Owners Facing Costly Repairs? The Insurance Question Explained
Auto
Mercedes S-Class Hybrid Delivers 32.2 KMPL, More Than Many Small Cars
Mercedes S-Class Hybrid Delivers 32.2 KMPL, More Than Many Small Cars
Auto
Exclusive: New Toyota Hilux 2026 First Drive Review - Tougher, Smarter, Better
Exclusive: New Toyota Hilux 2026 First Drive Review - Tougher, Smarter, Better
Advertisement

Videos

PUNJAB: Akal Takht Declares Bhagwant Mann “Guilty” and “Anti-Panth”
POLITICS: Speaker Om Birla to Hear Both TMC Factions Before Verdict
NATIONAL: PM Modi Writes to Gram Pradhans Ahead of Yoga Day
POLITICS: Lok Sabha Speaker to Hear Both TMC Factions Before Decision
Health: Centre Makes Doctor’s Prescription Mandatory for Syrups
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget