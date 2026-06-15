For the first time, the S-Class features a plug-in hybrid powertrain, combining a six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a rear electric motor. It includes a 22kWh lithium-ion battery and a 9-speed automatic transmission.
Mercedes S-Class Hybrid Delivers 32.2 KMPL, More Than Many Small Cars
Mercedes-Benz has launched the first-ever plug-in hybrid S-Class in India, pairing a six-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor.
- New S-Class introduces plug-in hybrid with 115km electric range.
- Achieves 32.2 kmpl mileage; features enhanced technology, superscreen setup.
- Long-wheelbase version for India offers four-seat option, improved handling.
The S-Class has been the default choice for India's rich and now there is a new one with a new heart. For the first time the S-Class comes with a plug in hybrid powertrain.
This means that the big S-Class now has an electric only range of upto 115km with its six cylinder turbocharged petrol along with a rear electric motor. The battery pack is a 22kwh lithium-ion battery pack and it has a 9 speed automatic.
The other crucial highlight is the astounding mileage of 32.2 kmpl which beats other small cars. The mileage is a claimed figure from the WLTP cycle.
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More Technology and Luxury
The new S class also gets a refreshed look with new digital light LED headlamps. Inside there is a lot more technology being added. India gets the long wheelbase version with an optional four seater layout plus the car is quieter now.
There is also a new superscreen setup with three screens including one for the passenger. There is more AI on offer too. Other features include a four zone climate control, 4d Burmester audio system, active ride control and more.
Luxury Meets Efficiency
The car also has a rear wheel steering which means driving this big car is easier now with the turning circle being cut.
In plug in hybrid form, the new S Class becomes quieter and also more environmentally friendly along with a smoother performance while the fuel efficiency could be a bonus although at Rs 2.2 cr, it's owners won't be thinking about fuel costs.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is new about the S-Class's powertrain?
What is the electric-only range and claimed mileage of the new S-Class?
The S-Class offers an electric-only range of up to 115km. It has an astounding claimed mileage of 32.2 kmpl, which is a figure from the WLTP cycle.
What new technology and luxury features are included in the S-Class?
The new S-Class includes digital light LED headlamps and a superscreen setup with three screens, including one for the passenger. Other features are four-zone climate control, a 4D Burmester audio system, and active ride control.