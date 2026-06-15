Mercedes S-Class Hybrid Delivers 32.2 KMPL, More Than Many Small Cars

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New S-Class introduces plug-in hybrid with 115km electric range.

Achieves 32.2 kmpl mileage; features enhanced technology, superscreen setup.

Long-wheelbase version for India offers four-seat option, improved handling.

The S-Class has been the default choice for India's rich and now there is a new one with a new heart. For the first time the S-Class comes with a plug in hybrid powertrain.

This means that the big S-Class now has an electric only range of upto 115km with its six cylinder turbocharged petrol along with a rear electric motor. The battery pack is a 22kwh lithium-ion battery pack and it has a 9 speed automatic.





The other crucial highlight is the astounding mileage of 32.2 kmpl which beats other small cars. The mileage is a claimed figure from the WLTP cycle.

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More Technology and Luxury

The new S class also gets a refreshed look with new digital light LED headlamps. Inside there is a lot more technology being added. India gets the long wheelbase version with an optional four seater layout plus the car is quieter now.





There is also a new superscreen setup with three screens including one for the passenger. There is more AI on offer too. Other features include a four zone climate control, 4d Burmester audio system, active ride control and more.

Luxury Meets Efficiency

The car also has a rear wheel steering which means driving this big car is easier now with the turning circle being cut.





In plug in hybrid form, the new S Class becomes quieter and also more environmentally friendly along with a smoother performance while the fuel efficiency could be a bonus although at Rs 2.2 cr, it's owners won't be thinking about fuel costs.

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