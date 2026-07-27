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English NewsAutoABP Live Exclusive | 'Diesel Customers Are Switching To Underbody CNG': Maruti Suzuki's Partho Banerjee

ABP Live Exclusive | 'Diesel Customers Are Switching To Underbody CNG': Maruti Suzuki's Partho Banerjee

ABP Live Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki's Partho Banerjee says rising demand for underbody CNG is prompting many diesel customers to make the switch.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maruti Suzuki sees huge demand for underbody CNG.
  • High CNG demand creates supply constraints; Brezza launching.
  • Brezza also offers turbo petrol, keeping accepted design.

Maruti Suzuki's underbody CNG which is seen with the Victoris has been a hit with half of Victoris sales being the CNG variant with huge demand.

"With huge demand for CNG, it is clear that many diesel customers are switching over to underbody CNG," said Partho Banerjee, Sr Executive Officer Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, speaking with ABP Live in an exclusive interview.

Infact he said that "demand is so high that Maruti Suzuki is constrained by the supply since the Victoris CNG demand has been very high while the new Brezza CNG will also be made on the same production line as well."

With Brezza CNG, Maruti Suzuki also expects a high demand similarly while it will further increase its SUV market share which has now gone to 30 percent.


ABP Live Exclusive | 'Diesel Customers Are Switching To Underbody CNG': Maruti Suzuki's Partho Banerjee

Also Read : Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift To Get More SUV Like Face

Turbo Petrol, EVs and Multi-Powertrain Strategy

Regarding the Brezza, other than the underbody CNG there is of course the turbo petrol engine which is a big change for the car. This is an addition to the range and built for the young Indian car buyers who drive in the city as well as go for weekend outings.

Partho Banerjee also said that "The look of the Brezza has been maintained due to the acceptance of the customer and instead other changes were done like the features and the turbo petrol of course."

Lastly He also said that Maruti Suzuki will aggressively have products in all pathways hence it will also be active in ev space and hybrid plus cng and more looking at its leadership.

Also Read : Honda ZR-V Prices Comparison With BMW X1 And Skoda Kodiaq 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Maruti Suzuki facing supply constraints for its CNG vehicles?

Demand for Maruti Suzuki's underbody CNG, especially for the Victoris, is very high. The new Brezza CNG will also share the same production line, further straining supply.

What new engine options are available for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza?

Besides the underbody CNG, the Brezza now offers a turbo petrol engine. This addition targets young Indian car buyers for city and weekend driving.

What is Maruti Suzuki's future powertrain strategy?

Maruti Suzuki will aggressively pursue a multi-powertrain strategy. This includes offering products in the EV space, hybrid, and CNG segments.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Suzuki Abp Live Exclusive Partho Banerjee Maruti Says Diesel Buyers Moving To Underbody Cng
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