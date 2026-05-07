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HomeAutoMaruti Brezza Facelift CNG To Get Victoris-Style Underbody Tank

Maruti Brezza Facelift CNG To Get Victoris-Style Underbody Tank

Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming Brezza facelift CNG is expected to feature a Victoris-style underbody CNG tank, improving boot space and practicality while continuing with a manual gearbox setup.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 07 May 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift will feature underbody CNG tank, saving boot space.
  • CNG variant will exclusively offer a manual gearbox, similar to Ertiga CNG.
  • Facelifted Brezza will include interior/exterior styling updates and new features.

The Victoris CNG has an underbody CNG tank which saves the boot space and now the new Brezza facelift will also get the same CNG version with the underbody tank. This will help save boot space and make it more practical.

Plus like the Victoris, the Brezza facelift CNG will only come with a manual gearbox while no automatic is expected to be on offer. The Brezza CNG will be an important product and will spearhead towards more CNG sales as diesel takes a back seat in this segment.

Also Read : Mahindra To Bring In Many New SUVs Including Vision S As Part Of Scorpio Brand

More Practicality and Expected Changes

The underbody treatment will mean more boot space and the efficiency would be around the Victoris CNG as well. The Brezza could pair the CNG version with the 5 speed manual gearbox while the 6 speed could only be available with the turbo petrol engine.

The Brezza CNG is expected to take up a significant chunk of the sales of the Brezza while now the CNG for the facelift would be more practical.

The new Brezza is expected to get styling changes on the outside and inside with a refreshed interior too along with new features on offer. The Victoris CNG for example has this new technology and the same on the Brezza will be an advantage too.


Maruti Brezza Facelift CNG To Get Victoris-Style Underbody Tank

Also Read : Fortuner Buyers Take Note: Toyota Raises SUV Prices By Up To Rs 87,000

Launch Timeline and Pricing

Expect the new Brezza facelift to debut in the coming month and it could be having a slight price hike over the current Brezza but the changes would be well worth it.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will the new Brezza CNG have a lot of boot space?

Yes, the new Brezza CNG will feature an underbody CNG tank, similar to the Victoris CNG. This design saves boot space, making it more practical.

Will the Brezza CNG facelift come with an automatic transmission?

No, like the Victoris CNG, the Brezza facelift CNG is expected to be available only with a manual gearbox. No automatic option is anticipated.

What kind of changes can be expected in the new Brezza facelift?

The new Brezza facelift is expected to receive styling updates both externally and internally. It will also feature a refreshed interior with new technology and features.

When is the new Brezza facelift expected to launch and what about its pricing?

The new Brezza facelift is anticipated to debut in the coming month. There might be a slight price increase, but the changes are expected to justify the cost.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Maruti Brezza Brezza Facelift
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