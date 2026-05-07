Maruti Brezza Facelift CNG To Get Victoris-Style Underbody Tank

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift will feature underbody CNG tank, saving boot space.

CNG variant will exclusively offer a manual gearbox, similar to Ertiga CNG.

Facelifted Brezza will include interior/exterior styling updates and new features.

The Victoris CNG has an underbody CNG tank which saves the boot space and now the new Brezza facelift will also get the same CNG version with the underbody tank. This will help save boot space and make it more practical.

Plus like the Victoris, the Brezza facelift CNG will only come with a manual gearbox while no automatic is expected to be on offer. The Brezza CNG will be an important product and will spearhead towards more CNG sales as diesel takes a back seat in this segment.

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More Practicality and Expected Changes

The underbody treatment will mean more boot space and the efficiency would be around the Victoris CNG as well. The Brezza could pair the CNG version with the 5 speed manual gearbox while the 6 speed could only be available with the turbo petrol engine.

The Brezza CNG is expected to take up a significant chunk of the sales of the Brezza while now the CNG for the facelift would be more practical.

The new Brezza is expected to get styling changes on the outside and inside with a refreshed interior too along with new features on offer. The Victoris CNG for example has this new technology and the same on the Brezza will be an advantage too.





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Launch Timeline and Pricing

Expect the new Brezza facelift to debut in the coming month and it could be having a slight price hike over the current Brezza but the changes would be well worth it.