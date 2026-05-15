Dhar Bhojshala Is A Temple, Declares Madhya Pradesh High Court; Upholds Hindu Right To Worship

In a landmark ruling on the long-disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday declared the Bhojshala premises a temple and upheld the right of Hindus to worship at the site.

Delivering the verdict, the court observed that archaeology is a science and findings emerging from scientific studies could be relied upon while deciding the dispute.

The bench also said the constitutional rights of all parties had been taken into account before arriving at its conclusions.

“We express gratitude to all lawyers who assisted the court. We examined the facts and the ASI Act. Archaeology is a science, and conclusions based on it can be trusted,” the bench observed while pronouncing the order.

The court further noted that during the reign of Paramara king Bhoj, the site functioned as a centre for Sanskrit education and housed a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

The Muslim party said they will read and understand the judgment, adding that they will challenge the ruling in Supreme Court.

Court Declares Bhojshala a Protected Monument

In its ruling, the High Court held that the Bhojshala complex is a protected monument and recognised it as a temple.

The bench said Hindus have the right to worship at the site and suggested that the government and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) should also consider arrangements for Sanskrit education within the premises.

The court also addressed the long-standing issue regarding the return of the Vagdevi idol, stating that the Centre may consider steps to bring the idol back to India and reinstall it at the temple.

The ruling is expected to have major religious and political implications given the decades-long dispute surrounding the site.

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Heavy Security Deployed Ahead of Verdict

Ahead of the verdict, authorities deployed nearly 1,200 police personnel in and around the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex to maintain law and order.

Barricades were erected around the premises, and the administration issued advisories on social media urging people not to spread rumours or inflammatory content.

The verdict came amid heightened sensitivity because both Hindu and Muslim communities have historically laid claim to the ASI-protected monument.

While Hindus regard Bhojshala as a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the Muslim side identifies the structure as the Kamal Maula Mosque.

A section of the Jain community has also claimed that the complex was originally a medieval Jain temple and gurukul.

Long-Running Dispute Over Shared Worship Rights

Under a 2003 arrangement notified by the ASI, Hindus and Muslims have been sharing the site for religious purposes.

Hindus have traditionally been allowed to offer prayers on Tuesdays, while Muslims offer namaz at the complex on Fridays between 1 pm and 3 pm.

The Hindu side later challenged the arrangement before the High Court, seeking exclusive worship rights at the disputed complex.

The case gained fresh momentum after the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a scientific ASI survey of the site on March 11, 2024.

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ASI Survey Played Key Role in Verdict

Following the court’s order, the ASI began its scientific survey of the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex on March 22, 2024.

After conducting an extensive 98-day examination of the monument, the ASI submitted its report to the High Court.

The Indore bench subsequently heard arguments from all parties before reserving its verdict, which was delivered on Friday afternoon.