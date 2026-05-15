India, UAE Ink LPG Supply Pact As Modi Lands In Abu Dhabi; Condemns Iranian Attacks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi condemned attacks on UAE, expressed solidarity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Friday, marking the beginning of his five-nation diplomatic tour amid rising geopolitical tensions and global energy supply concerns linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Abu Dhabi, including a guard of honour, shortly after landing in the UAE capital. As the Prime Minister’s aircraft entered UAE airspace, it was escorted by UAE Air Force F-16 fighter jets in a symbolic gesture underscoring the close ties between the two countries.

During the visit, Modi held talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with discussions centred on energy cooperation, defence ties and expanding bilateral trade relations. India, UAE Sign Key Agreements on Energy and Defence

India, UAE Sign Key Agreements on Energy and Defence

Following delegation-level talks, India and the UAE announced a series of major agreements aimed at strengthening strategic and economic cooperation.

Among the key outcomes was an agreement on the framework for a Strategic Defence Partnership between the two countries.

The two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding on Strategic Petroleum Reserves and an agreement related to the supply of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), signalling efforts to bolster India’s long-term energy security amid global uncertainty.

Another MoU was signed for setting up a ship repair cluster at Vadinar, while investments worth USD 5 billion were announced in Indian infrastructure projects as well as in RBL Bank and Samman Capital.

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Modi Condemns Attacks on UAE

During the talks, Prime Minister Modi strongly condemned recent attacks targeting the UAE and expressed solidarity with the Gulf nation.

“We strongly condemn the attacks launched on the UAE. The manner in which UAE has been targeted is not acceptable in any form,” Modi said during delegation-level discussions with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

He also praised the UAE leadership for safeguarding national unity and regional stability during the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

Modi further thanked the UAE government and the royal family for supporting the Indian diaspora residing in the country during difficult times.

“For the care provided to the Indian diaspora residing in the UAE in these difficult times, the manner in which they were considered as members of one’s own family, UAE Government, you and the Royal Family, I express my heartfelt gratitude,” the Prime Minister said.

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Energy Security High on Agenda Amid West Asia Conflict

The Prime Minister’s visit assumes added significance as India looks to secure stable oil and gas supplies amid fears of prolonged disruption in global energy markets.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has triggered concerns over crude oil shipments and supply routes, especially through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Against this backdrop, discussions between India and the UAE are expected to be focused heavily on strategic oil reserves, energy partnerships and strengthening long-term supply arrangements.