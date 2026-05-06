Fortuner Buyers Take Note: Toyota Raises SUV Prices By Up To Rs 87,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Toyota Fortuner SUV prices increased up to Rs 87,000.

All petrol, diesel, 2WD, 4WD variants impacted.

Legender variants also saw price hikes up to Rs 83,000.

Toyota’s popular Fortuner SUV has become significantly more expensive, with the company increasing prices across the entire range by up to Rs 87,000. The latest revision impacts both the standard Fortuner and the Fortuner Legender lineup, covering petrol, diesel, 2WD and 4WD variants.

Fortuner Range Sees Broad-Based Price Increase

Toyota has rolled out the hike across all variants of the Fortuner, including manual, automatic and mild-hybrid versions.

The SUV continues to be offered with a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre diesel powertrain, along with both 4×2 (2WD) and 4×4 (AWD) drivetrain options, reported Carwale.com.

Which Variants Have Become More Expensive?

The Fortuner’s 2.7-litre petrol 2WD automatic, 2.8-litre diesel 2WD manual and Platinum White Pearl editions have all received a uniform price increase of Rs 60,000.

Meanwhile, the 2.8-litre diesel 2WD automatic variants, including the Platinum White Pearl trims, have become costlier by Rs 65,000.

Bigger Hike for 4WD and Mild-Hybrid Versions

The sharper revisions have come in the SUV’s four-wheel-drive lineup. The 2.8-litre diesel 4WD manual variant now costs Rs 67,000 more, while the mild-hybrid diesel versions have seen prices rise by Rs 75,000.

At the top end of the range, the GR-S 4WD automatic has received the highest increase of Rs 87,000.

Following the revision, the Toyota Fortuner’s ex-showroom price now ranges between Rs 34.76 lakh and Rs 50.46 lakh.

Also Read : Mahindra To Bring In Many New SUVs Including Vision S As Part Of Scorpio Brand

Fortuner Legender Also Gets Costlier

Toyota has also revised prices for the Fortuner Legender lineup by up to Rs 83,000.

The 4×2 diesel automatic variant has become dearer by Rs 75,000, while the manual version has seen a hike of Rs 78,000.

This pushes the new ex-showroom prices to Rs 42.92 lakh for the automatic and Rs 45.08 lakh for the manual version.

Mild-Hybrid Legender Sees Highest Revision

The 4×4 mild-hybrid diesel version of the Legender has received the steepest hike in the lineup at Rs 83,000.

Its revised ex-showroom price now stands at Rs 48.29 lakh.

Competition Heating Up in the Segment

The Fortuner and Legender continue to remain among the most recognised premium SUVs in the Indian market.

The models are expected to face renewed competition from the upcoming MG Majestor, whose prices are set to be announced soon.

Also Read : Luxury SUVs Get Cheaper: Range Rover SV Prices Drop Sharply In India

What the Price Hike Means for Buyers

The latest increase adds to the ownership cost of one of India’s most popular full-size SUVs at a time when automakers across segments continue to revise prices amid rising input and operational costs.

For buyers planning to bring home a Fortuner or Legender, the revision means paying significantly more depending on the chosen variant, especially for higher-spec 4WD and hybrid trims.