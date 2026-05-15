India Sounds Alarm Of Hormuz Risks At BRICS Meet In Presence Of Iran And UAE

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India voiced concern over West Asia instability impacting global energy, security.

BRICS ministers urged collective action against regional turbulence and conflict.

Iran, UAE clashed over international law, Western influence, regional attacks.

BRICS expansion highlights growing influence but also internal divisions.

Strait Of Hormuz Risks: S. Jaishankar on Friday voiced serious concern over the escalating crisis in West Asia, warning that growing instability in the region could severely disrupt global energy supplies and maritime security in key international waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. Speaking during a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in New Delhi, Jaishankar urged member nations to work together to address what he described as an increasingly volatile geopolitical and economic environment.

India Raises Alarm Over Maritime Security

Addressing ministers from the expanded BRICS grouping, Jaishankar stressed that uninterrupted movement through major sea routes was essential for global stability and prosperity.

Without directly naming any country, Jaishankar underlined that respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity must remain central to international conduct, as reported by NDTV. He also emphasized that “dialogue and diplomacy” were the only sustainable methods for resolving conflicts.

India, he said, was prepared to support initiatives aimed at de-escalation, civilian protection, and restoring regional stability.

Iran and UAE Clash During BRICS Meeting

The Delhi gathering also witnessed unusually sharp exchanges between Iranian and Emirati officials. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi accused the United States and Israel of violating international law and urged BRICS nations to collectively oppose Western influence and what he described as America’s “sense of impunity.”

Tensions escalated further when Araghchi reportedly accused the United Arab Emirates of involvement in military operations targeting Iran. The comments led to heated exchanges with UAE representative Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar during one of the sessions.

According to reports, Sergey Lavrov intervened to calm the situation and prevent the discussions from deteriorating further.

The confrontation reflected growing tensions between Tehran and Abu Dhabi amid allegations of attacks on UAE energy infrastructure and wider instability linked to the ongoing regional conflict.

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BRICS Expansion Adds Influence & Internal Divisions

The latest diplomatic tensions also exposed the challenges facing the rapidly expanding BRICS bloc. Originally founded by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the grouping expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

Jaishankar highlighted the importance of all new members adhering to BRICS’ consensus-driven framework — remarks widely seen as an indirect reference to emerging divisions within the bloc.

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Diplomatic sources indicated that disagreements between Iran and the UAE prevented the ministers from issuing a unified statement on the West Asia crisis.