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HomeEducationNEET UG 2026 Re-Exam On June 21, NTA Announces Fresh Test Date

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam On June 21, NTA Announces Fresh Test Date

NTA announces NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21; candidates advised to follow only official updates.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 15 May 2026 09:59 AM (IST)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on Sunday, June 21, 2026, following approval from the Government of India. In an official statement, the agency urged candidates and parents to rely only on NTA’s official communication channels for updates and information related to the examination.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will brief the media on the upcoming NEET examination at 10:30 AM today at 19 Teen Murti Marg, New Delhi.

On May 14, a late-night high-level review meeting was convened at the official residence of the Union Education Minister to assess preparations for the upcoming NEET examination.

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak: CBI Arrests BJP Leader Dinesh Biwal, Brother Over Alleged Rs 30 Lakh Deal

Senior officials from the education sector participated in the meeting to evaluate the readiness and arrangements for the exam. Those in attendance included the Secretary of Higher Education, Secretary of School Education, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), CBSE Chairperson, and Commissioners of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), among other senior officials.

NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled After Paper Leak

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3, 2026 cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination following confirmed reports of a widespread paper leak that impacted more than 22 lakh candidates. In response, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been directed to investigate the alleged irregularities, while a re-examination is expected to be scheduled soon, with dates to be announced later.

ALSO READ: High-Level Meeting On NEET-UG Re-Exam Held At Dharmendra Pradhan’s Residence

Meanwhile, the NTA had released the provisional answer key for NEET UG on May 6. The exam was conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad at over 5,432 centres, with nearly 22.79 lakh candidates registered. According to official data, NEET UG remains one of the largest entrance examinations globally.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 May 2026 09:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Breaking News ABP Live NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Date NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Dates Announced NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam On June 21
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