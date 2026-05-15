NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam On June 21, NTA Announces Fresh Test Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on Sunday, June 21, 2026, following approval from the Government of India. In an official statement, the agency urged candidates and parents to rely only on NTA’s official communication channels for updates and information related to the examination.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will brief the media on the upcoming NEET examination at 10:30 AM today at 19 Teen Murti Marg, New Delhi.

📢 NEET (UG) 2026 — Examination Date Announced

The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026.

Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on the official channels of NTA.… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 15, 2026

On May 14, a late-night high-level review meeting was convened at the official residence of the Union Education Minister to assess preparations for the upcoming NEET examination.

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Senior officials from the education sector participated in the meeting to evaluate the readiness and arrangements for the exam. Those in attendance included the Secretary of Higher Education, Secretary of School Education, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), CBSE Chairperson, and Commissioners of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), among other senior officials.

NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled After Paper Leak

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3, 2026 cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination following confirmed reports of a widespread paper leak that impacted more than 22 lakh candidates. In response, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been directed to investigate the alleged irregularities, while a re-examination is expected to be scheduled soon, with dates to be announced later.

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Meanwhile, the NTA had released the provisional answer key for NEET UG on May 6. The exam was conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad at over 5,432 centres, with nearly 22.79 lakh candidates registered. According to official data, NEET UG remains one of the largest entrance examinations globally.

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