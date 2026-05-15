Trump Says Xi Likely To Visit US Around Sept 24 After ‘Very Successful’ Beijing Talks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Xi, Trump hail visit as historic diplomatic success.

Leaders agree to foster constructive, strategic relationship.

Xi to visit U.S. around September 24.

Discussions covered trade, Taiwan, Iran, global tensions.

Chinese president Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump on Friday hailed the latter's two-day state visit to Beijing as a major diplomatic success. The both leaders described the summit as a turning point in relations between the world’s two largest economies. The high-profile meetings concluded with optimistic messaging from both Washington and Beijing, as the leaders stressed cooperation, dialogue and a renewed effort to stabilize bilateral ties amid continuing global tensions.

Xi Calls Visit A ‘Landmark’ For Bilateral Relations

According to a Chinese state media summary of the talks held at Zhongnanhai in Beijing, Xi described Trump’s visit as a “historic” and “landmark” moment for China-US relations. The Chinese president said the summit had helped establish “a new positioning for the constructive, strategic, and stable relationship” between the two countries.

“President Trump hopes to make America great again, and I am committed to leading the Chinese people toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” Xi said during the discussions, as per reports. He added that both nations should work toward implementing the “important consensus” reached during the meetings and continue strengthening communication at multiple levels.

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Trump Praises Xi, Signals Warm Personal Ties

Trump also struck a notably friendly tone throughout the visit, repeatedly referring to Xi as “an old friend” and praising the Chinese leader personally. Calling the summit “world-renowned and unforgettable,” Trump said he looked forward to maintaining “sincere and in-depth communication” with Xi in the future.

During a walk through Zhongnanhai’s gardens, Trump reportedly admired the landscaping and joked about Xi sending roses to Washington for the White House Rose Garden.

Speaking later to reporters, the US president thanked Xi and Chinese officials for their hospitality.

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Xi Expected To Visit Washington Later This Year

Trump also revealed that Xi is expected to make a reciprocal visit to the United States around September 24, though exact dates have not yet been officially confirmed.

“And I believe on September 24th, or thereabouts, President Xi is going to be coming to the United States, and we will be reciprocal—like reciprocal trade, the visit will be reciprocal,” Trump said, as per the report.

The proposed visit would mark another major diplomatic engagement between the two leaders as both governments attempt to manage strategic competition while avoiding direct confrontation.

The Beijing summit covered a wide range of issues, including trade relations, Taiwan, Iran, and broader geopolitical tensions between China and the United States.

As the visit concluded, Air Force One departed Beijing carrying Trump back to Washington after what both sides described as a highly successful diplomatic engagement.