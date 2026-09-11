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English NewsAutoMaruti Baleno Facelift AMT Vs Manual: Which One To Buy?

Maruti Baleno Facelift AMT Vs Manual: Which One To Buy?

Maruti’s Baleno facelift starts at Rs 6.09 lakh, with a Rs 50,000 AMT-manual gap. The manual is more fun, while the smoother, fuel-efficient AMT suits city driving.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 07:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New Baleno facelift launched; priced aggressively from Rs 6.09 lakh.
  • Manual offers engaging drive, slick gearshift, and light clutch.
  • AMT provides city convenience; smooth low-speed driving, fuel-efficient.

The Baleno facelift has been launched at aggressive prices, with the starting price being Rs 6.09 lakh and the top-end version being Rs 9.99 lakh. Maruti has also kept the price difference between AMT and manual to be Rs 50,000. So which one to buy, the AMT or manual? Both are 5-speed.

Manual Is More Fun To Drive

The manual, though, is lovely to drive, with a slick and light gearshift which does not require any effort, along with a light clutch. The manual gearbox is one of the best there is and is easy to drive, along with being paired well with the new Z series engine, especially with the low-speed tractability.


Maruti Baleno Facelift AMT Vs Manual: Which One To Buy?

There is ample low-end torque and does not require much downshifts.

AMT Offers More Convenience In City

Compared to the manual, the AMT is, of course, more convenient since you don't need to shift gears yourself. The AMT, though, has some lag but at low speed is smooth enough for all of your city driving.

Only on the highway or sudden overtakes when you see some lag.

The choice is clear as for most, for city use and bumper-to-bumper traffic, the AMT makes more sense, while the manual is more fun to drive. If your commute is less, the manual makes more sense, but the AMT will be chosen by many for the convenience that it offers in the city.


Maruti Baleno Facelift AMT Vs Manual: Which One To Buy?

The AMT is also more fuel efficient than the manual, although both are the most efficient cars in their class.

Overall, the new Baleno is well priced and the difference between the automatic plus manual isn't big. That said, the manual will appeal to drivers more, but the AMT could have more buyers with its fuel efficiency plus the fact that it isn't expensive at all.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the starting and top-end prices for the Baleno facelift?

The Baleno facelift starts at Rs 6.09 lakh, with the top-end version priced at Rs 9.99 lakh.

Which Baleno transmission is more fun to drive?

The manual transmission is considered more fun to drive due to its slick and light gearshift and light clutch. It offers good low-speed tractability.

Is the AMT transmission suitable for city driving?

Yes, the AMT is more convenient for city driving and bumper-to-bumper traffic. It is smooth enough at low speeds, making it suitable for daily commutes.

Which transmission option is more fuel-efficient in the new Baleno?

The AMT transmission is more fuel-efficient than the manual. Both are among the most efficient cars in their class.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 11 Sep 2026 07:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Baleno Marut AMT-manual Gap
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