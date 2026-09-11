Maruti Baleno Facelift AMT Vs Manual: Which One To Buy?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Baleno facelift launched; priced aggressively from Rs 6.09 lakh.

Manual offers engaging drive, slick gearshift, and light clutch.

AMT provides city convenience; smooth low-speed driving, fuel-efficient.

The Baleno facelift has been launched at aggressive prices, with the starting price being Rs 6.09 lakh and the top-end version being Rs 9.99 lakh. Maruti has also kept the price difference between AMT and manual to be Rs 50,000. So which one to buy, the AMT or manual? Both are 5-speed.

Manual Is More Fun To Drive

The manual, though, is lovely to drive, with a slick and light gearshift which does not require any effort, along with a light clutch. The manual gearbox is one of the best there is and is easy to drive, along with being paired well with the new Z series engine, especially with the low-speed tractability.





There is ample low-end torque and does not require much downshifts.

AMT Offers More Convenience In City

Compared to the manual, the AMT is, of course, more convenient since you don't need to shift gears yourself. The AMT, though, has some lag but at low speed is smooth enough for all of your city driving.

Only on the highway or sudden overtakes when you see some lag.

The choice is clear as for most, for city use and bumper-to-bumper traffic, the AMT makes more sense, while the manual is more fun to drive. If your commute is less, the manual makes more sense, but the AMT will be chosen by many for the convenience that it offers in the city.





The AMT is also more fuel efficient than the manual, although both are the most efficient cars in their class.

Overall, the new Baleno is well priced and the difference between the automatic plus manual isn't big. That said, the manual will appeal to drivers more, but the AMT could have more buyers with its fuel efficiency plus the fact that it isn't expensive at all.