The Mahindra Vision S is expected to start launching in 2027. 2026 is anticipated to be a quieter year for the brand.
Mahindra Vision S Diesel Automatic, Expected Features And Launch Date
Mahindra Vision S will feature a boxy design with a spare wheel, resembling a mini-Defender. Engine options include petrol and diesel, potentially borrowing from the XUV 3XO and Thar.
Mahindra will soon have even more SUVs now with the last Independence Day showing what to expect. 2026 would be a quieter year for the SUV brand while 2027 is when we can start seeing the launches taking place. The big launch is the Vision S which would be its butch diesel SUV and being below 4m in length.
Vision S: Design And Positioning
This would be a small but feisty SUV with a lot of presence notably the boxy styling as well as the spare wheel sticking out. It stands tall, will have an upright stance plus a flat bonnet which represents all of the off-roaders in being a sub 4m Defender of sorts.
Powertrain Options And Mechanical Details
The powertrain of choice for this SUV would be petrol as well as diesel with the diesel in focus with being aimed as a tough little SUV. The Vision S diesel is expected to have a diesel engine similar to the XUV 3XO while the same 1.5l diesel which powers the Thar. The Vision S would be roughly the same size as the Thar 3-door but with four doors while standing even taller. The petrol engine would be the same unit as found on the XUV 3XO as well.
Interior, Space And Market Positioning
The interior meanwhile will mimic the concept and that means a centre console with a large touchscreen plus a digital driver display but it will have chunky switches as well unlike the XUV7XO or the XEV where more controls are now stuffed onto the touchscreen. It will be more spacious than the Thar 3-door while standing taller than the XUV 3XO. This SUV will come by 2027 would be creating a new segment in terms of being a tough and feature packed sub 4m SUV positioned below the Roxx or the Scorpio N.
