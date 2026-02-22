Lamborghini Urus SE India Review: Still A Beast, Now Electrified

The first shock you get is the silence. Not something you expect in a bright yellow Lamborghini, but the Urus SE is different. Yes, it is still a fast SUV that celebrities love, but now it is a hybrid. That means you start the car in pure electric mode, with the ability to drive up to 60km on electric power alone. Perfect for not waking up your neighbours on a Sunday morning -- and that instantly makes this a calm luxury car.





The Urus was always fast, but the Urus SE, being a plug-in hybrid, now has a wider set of talents. It feels like a Lamborghini you can truly drive every day. Sure, I did try the electric mode, but soon it was a quick flick of the chunky mode switch controller and it went straight to Corsa, where the angry twin-turbo V8 came to life. On its own, the V8 develops more than 600bhp, but with the addition of an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack, the total output rises to a crazy 800bhp and 950Nm.

Lamborghini Urus SE Performance

As a result, the performance is wild. It goes fast without you even noticing, breaking the speed limit before you blink. With the V8 on, the sound is angry and unmistakably Lamborghini. The gearbox is fast and brutal with its shifts, while the handling is surprisingly agile for a 2.5-tonne SUV. The Urus SE feels like a supercar behind the wheel, thanks to its low-slung driving position. The ride is firm but controlled, with no fidgeting.





The handling is amazing for a car of this size, and you can even raise it for extra ground clearance if you want to attempt some off-roading. Of course, I did not take this nearly Rs 5 crore SUV off-road -- and honestly, no owner probably will -- but it can do it if needed. To be fair, I was too busy enjoying the sheer speed.

Lamborghini Urus SE Looks

Aside from the performance, the Urus SE feels like a proper Lambo on the inside, with edgy styling and hexagons everywhere. It now gets a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen with the latest infotainment system. Thankfully, there are proper buttons too. I especially loved the fighter-jet-like start operation, complete with a red flap for extra drama.

You can customise it extensively, with nearly 50 interior colour options on offer. The quality, as expected, feels special throughout. Space is surprisingly good for two passengers in the rear, despite the large central tunnel, and your friends will not complain when you take them for a drive.





On the outside, the Urus SE looks slightly softer than before, but arguably better. The new front-end, slimmer headlamps and a more flowing design give it a fresh appeal. It is still unmistakably an Urus, though, and the coupe-like styling grabs attention especially in yellow.

With over 100 units sold in a year, India’s wealthy buyers and celebrities clearly love Lamborghini, particularly the Urus. It sits in the garages of names like Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Ranveer Singh. It is easy to see why -- it combines looks, performance and practicality in a way few others can.

Yes, at Rs 4.5 crore, it is expensive. But now, as a hybrid with a broader range of abilities, the Urus SE feels like the perfect super SUV for our roads.

What we like: Performance, looks, practicality, handling

What we do not: Prices have gone up