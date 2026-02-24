Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: DGCA Grounds VSR Ventures’ Learjets After Fatal Baramati Tragedy

In the wake of the Baramati Learjet 45 crash on January 28 that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken decisive action against the operator, M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd. Following a special safety audit, the aviation regulator has ordered four Learjet aircraft to be grounded with immediate effect. The move comes amid intensified scrutiny of safety compliance and maintenance practices at the private charter operator responsible for the ill-fated flight.

Audit Reveals Safety Shortfalls

In its official directive, the DGCA said a multi-disciplinary audit team uncovered multiple lapses in adherence to approved airworthiness standards, flight safety norms and operational procedures during a detailed inspection of VSR Ventures’ records and practices. The audit was initiated in the aftermath of the Baramati accident, which prompted regulatory authorities to closely examine the company’s compliance with safety regulations.

The special audit findings reportedly included shortcomings in maintenance documentation and oversight, leading the DGCA to determine that permitting the aircraft to continue flying without corrective action could pose risks to passenger safety. As a result, four Learjet 40/45 aircraft, registered VT-VRA, VT-VRS, VT-VRV and VT-TRI, have been grounded until ongoing compliance with continuing airworthiness standards is fully restored and verified.

Grounding Orders And Next Steps

The DGCA has also issued a Deficiency Reporting Form to VSR Ventures, directing the company to conduct a detailed Root Cause Analysis and submit an action plan outlining corrective measures. Further regulatory action will be based on the adequacy of the response and subsequent inspections. Authorities emphasised that civil aviation safety standards are non-negotiable, and any operator failing to maintain them will face strict enforcement measures.

The Baramati crash, which occurred when a Learjet 45XR operated by VSR Ventures was attempting a second approach to Baramati Airport in heavy fog, resulted in the deaths of all five people aboard. Ajit Pawar’s death triggered a three-day state mourning in Maharashtra and raised questions about aviation oversight, leading to calls for deeper investigation by agencies including the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and, in some quarters, the CBI.

The DGCA’s action is being seen as a strong signal to the aviation sector that regulatory compliance and safety will be rigorously enforced to prevent future tragedies.