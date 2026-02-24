Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsAjit Pawar Plane Crash: DGCA Grounds VSR Ventures’ Learjets After Fatal Baramati Tragedy

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: DGCA Grounds VSR Ventures’ Learjets After Fatal Baramati Tragedy

In its official directive, the DGCA said a multi-disciplinary audit team uncovered multiple lapses in adherence to approved airworthiness standards.

By : Namrata Dubey | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 09:36 PM (IST)

In the wake of the Baramati Learjet 45 crash on January 28 that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken decisive action against the operator, M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd. Following a special safety audit, the aviation regulator has ordered four Learjet aircraft to be grounded with immediate effect. The move comes amid intensified scrutiny of safety compliance and maintenance practices at the private charter operator responsible for the ill-fated flight.

Audit Reveals Safety Shortfalls

In its official directive, the DGCA said a multi-disciplinary audit team uncovered multiple lapses in adherence to approved airworthiness standards, flight safety norms and operational procedures during a detailed inspection of VSR Ventures’ records and practices. The audit was initiated in the aftermath of the Baramati accident, which prompted regulatory authorities to closely examine the company’s compliance with safety regulations.

The special audit findings reportedly included shortcomings in maintenance documentation and oversight, leading the DGCA to determine that permitting the aircraft to continue flying without corrective action could pose risks to passenger safety. As a result, four Learjet 40/45 aircraft, registered VT-VRA, VT-VRS, VT-VRV and VT-TRI, have been grounded until ongoing compliance with continuing airworthiness standards is fully restored and verified.

Grounding Orders And Next Steps

The DGCA has also issued a Deficiency Reporting Form to VSR Ventures, directing the company to conduct a detailed Root Cause Analysis and submit an action plan outlining corrective measures. Further regulatory action will be based on the adequacy of the response and subsequent inspections. Authorities emphasised that civil aviation safety standards are non-negotiable, and any operator failing to maintain them will face strict enforcement measures.

The Baramati crash, which occurred when a Learjet 45XR operated by VSR Ventures was attempting a second approach to Baramati Airport in heavy fog, resulted in the deaths of all five people aboard. Ajit Pawar’s death triggered a three-day state mourning in Maharashtra and raised questions about aviation oversight, leading to calls for deeper investigation by agencies including the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and, in some quarters, the CBI.

The DGCA’s action is being seen as a strong signal to the aviation sector that regulatory compliance and safety will be rigorously enforced to prevent future tragedies.

Related Video

Sensation in Lucknow: Son Arrested for Killing Father, Hiding Body Parts in Blue Drum

Also read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 09:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
DGCA Ajit Pawar Plane Crash
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: DGCA Grounds VSR Ventures’ Learjets After Fatal Baramati Tragedy
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: DGCA Grounds VSR Ventures’ Learjets After Fatal Baramati Tragedy
News
Bihar: Two Little Girls Try To Wake Dead Mother At Madhepura Railway Station
Bihar: Two Little Girls Try To Wake Dead Mother At Madhepura Railway Station
News
Kerala Renamed ‘Keralam’: Mamata Banerjee Flags Bias Over Pending ‘Bangla’ Proposal
Kerala Renamed ‘Keralam’: Mamata Banerjee Flags Bias Over Pending ‘Bangla’ Proposal
World
USS Gerald R. Ford Sailors Face 45-Minute Toilet Queues Ahead Of Possible Action Against Iran
USS Gerald R. Ford Sailors Face 45-Minute Toilet Queues Ahead Of Possible Action Against Iran
Advertisement

Videos

Sensation in Lucknow: Son Arrested for Killing Father, Hiding Body Parts in Blue Drum
Meerut Fire: 6 Killed in Kidwai Nagar Blaze, Probe Underway
AI Summit Row: IYC Chief Uday Bhanu Sent to 4-Day Police Remand
Avimukteshwaranand Case: Anticipatory Bail Plea Filed in Allahabad High Court
Namaz Controversy: Uproar During Hanuman Chalisa Recital at Lucknow University
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget