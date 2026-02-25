Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday strongly condemned the alleged racial abuse and threats directed at three women from the Northeast in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, asserting that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Delhi belongs to everyone,” Gupta said in a video message shared on X. “Here, the dignity, respect, and safety of every citizen is paramount. I will meet with them personally. The police are taking legal action with full responsibility, and we will ensure that the strictest possible action is taken against the culprits. Harassing, discriminating against, or humiliating any daughter will not be tolerated at any cost.”

“We are all one, and the safety of every daughter is our utmost responsibility,” she added.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing a couple allegedly threatening and abusing the three women during a dispute over dust generated by electrical installation work at their rented accommodation in Malviya Nagar.

Police said they have arrested the accused, 35-year-old Ruby Jain and her husband, Harsh Singh, in connection with the case.

नॉर्थ ईस्ट की हमारी बहनों के साथ हुई इस घटना की मैं कड़ी निंदा करती हूं और उनके साथ मजबूती से खड़ी हूं।



दिल्ली हर किसी की है। यहां हर नागरिक की गरिमा, सम्मान और सुरक्षा सर्वोपरि है। मैं स्वयं उनसे मिलूंगी। पुलिस पूरी जिम्मेदारी से कानूनी कार्रवाई कर रही है और हम यह सुनिश्चित… pic.twitter.com/7CIRix6bC3 — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) February 25, 2026

SC/ST Act Provisions Invoked

According to officers, provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, commonly known as the SC/ST Act, have been invoked based on material on record.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said, “We have invoked the SC/ST Act’s provisions in the case, and as mandated by law, the investigation is now being conducted by an assistant commissioner of police-rank officer.”

The altercation reportedly took place around 3.30 pm last Friday. The three women, aged between 19 and 23, were getting electrical installation work done inside their rented premises when some dust allegedly fell into the flat below, where the couple resides.

Police said this triggered a heated argument. During the confrontation, the accused allegedly used derogatory terms such as “massage parlour” and “dhande wali”, a euphemism often used for a sex worker, in reference to the women.

In their complaint, the women alleged that the couple hurled racial slurs targeting their ethnicity, insulted their modesty and issued threats. While no physical injuries were reported, they told police the verbal abuse left them mentally harassed and humiliated.

Two of the women are from Arunachal Pradesh, while the third hails from Manipur.