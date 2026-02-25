Elderly Muslim Man Assaulted For Offering Namaz On Vacant Plot, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

An elderly Muslim man was allegedly beaten and forced to chant religious slogans after praying on a vacant plot near a temple in Jagatpura. The incident was captured on a widely circulated video.
An elderly Muslim man was allegedly beaten and compelled to chant religious slogans after he offered namaz on a vacant plot of land near a temple in Jagatpura, police said on Tuesday. The incident, which surfaced through a widely circulated video, has triggered sharp reactions from community leaders and political figures.
The man, identified as Shahid from the Resham Bari area, had reportedly offered prayers during the ongoing month of Ramzan on an open stretch of land in front of the Atriya Temple. He claims the spot where he prayed is located at a considerable distance from the temple premises.
Video Viral on Social Media
In the video that has gone viral, several individuals are seen allegedly striking Shahid with sticks while hurling abuses at him. The footage has intensified concerns over communal tensions in the area.
Speaking about the incident, Shahid said he had been working near the temple for the past several days. He maintained that the land where he offered namaz was vacant and situated far from the temple structure itself, reported PTI.
Soon after news of the assault spread, members of the Muslim community accompanied him to the local police station to lodge a formal complaint. They further alleged that one of the accused had previously been convicted in a murder case and is currently out on parole.
Arvind Sharma, the temple manager, asserted that activities related to any other religion would not be permitted on temple land, even if legal proceedings were initiated against him. His remarks added another layer of tension to an already sensitive situation.
Officials said that, considering the seriousness of the matter, a case has been registered against Arvind Sharma under relevant sections of the law. The viral video is also being treated as evidence as part of the investigation.
Community Leaders Demand Impartial Probe
Police officials said they promptly reached the spot and appealed to members of both communities to maintain calm. Shahid has since undergone a medical examination, and authorities confirmed that further legal action will be based on the complaint received.
Municipal Councillor Parvez Qureshi described the assault as unacceptable and deeply concerning. “This matter is extremely serious. Assaulting a person is unacceptable. If anyone had any objection, the administration should have been informed. We demand an impartial investigation and strict action against the culprits to prevent such incidents in the future,” he said.
Congress leader Sofia Naz also condemned the episode, calling it harmful to social harmony. “Maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state government. Violence and forced chanting of slogans in the name of religion go against the spirit of the Constitution. The administration must act immediately and ensure justice for the victim,” she said.
(With inputs from PTI)
