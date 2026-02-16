Mahindra Targets 2027 For Scorpio N Pick-Up Launch In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Unlike pickup loving markets like the USA or Australia, India has not accepted the pickup truck with only Toyota and Isuzu currently selling their pickups in India. The Hilux is a niche highend offering while the Isuzu is priced at the lower end. Now Mahindra and Tata have had pickups but the Scorpio N pickup will be a lifestyle offering which would be coming to India.

Scorpio N Pickup: Positioning and Strategy

The Scorpio N pickup was earlier shown at an event in South Africa while it will be coming to India in a toned down avatar. The Scorpio N pickup will be a lifestyle offering in India and would be a niche offering since the segment is small but the appeal of the Scorpio brand can change things.

The Scorpio N pickup will be tough and have a design which is similar to the SUV but it will have some small tweaks to make it tougher looking. There would be bigger wheels and 4x4 would be standard while only a diesel is expected to be offered.

Called Global Pik up concept, the Scorpio N pickup will be having a different name but the Scorpio brand would be attached. We do not think the Scorpio N pickup will be a commercial offering as it will be catering to premium lifestyle oriented owners but they could have a no frills base version for the commerical pick up space. The Scorpio N brand is strong and the pickup would be an interesting choice if not as volume centric as the SUVs.