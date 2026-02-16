Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoMahindra Targets 2027 For Scorpio N Pick-Up Launch In India

Mahindra Targets 2027 For Scorpio N Pick-Up Launch In India

The Scorpio N pickup will be a lifestyle offering in India and would be a niche offering since the segment is small but the appeal of the Scorpio brand can change things.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Unlike pickup loving markets like the USA or Australia, India has not accepted the pickup truck with only Toyota and Isuzu currently selling their pickups in India. The Hilux is a niche highend offering while the Isuzu is priced at the lower end. Now Mahindra and Tata have had pickups but the Scorpio N pickup will be a lifestyle offering which would be coming to India.

Scorpio N Pickup: Positioning and Strategy

The Scorpio N pickup was earlier shown at an event in South Africa while it will be coming to India in a toned down avatar. The Scorpio N pickup will be a lifestyle offering in India and would be a niche offering since the segment is small but the appeal of the Scorpio brand can change things.

The Scorpio N pickup will be tough and have a design which is similar to the SUV but it will have some small tweaks to make it tougher looking. There would be bigger wheels and 4x4 would be standard while only a diesel is expected to be offered.

Called Global Pik up concept, the Scorpio N pickup will be having a different name but the Scorpio brand would be attached. We do not think the Scorpio N pickup will be a commercial offering as it will be catering to premium lifestyle oriented owners but they could have a no frills base version for the commerical pick up space. The Scorpio N brand is strong and the pickup would be an interesting choice if not as volume centric as the SUVs.

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Scorpio N pickup a commercial vehicle?

The Scorpio N pickup is expected to be a lifestyle offering for premium owners. However, a no-frills base version might be available for the commercial pickup space.

What is the expected drivetrain for the Scorpio N pickup?

The Scorpio N pickup is expected to come with 4x4 as standard. Only a diesel engine option is anticipated.

How will the Scorpio N pickup be positioned in the Indian market?

It will be a lifestyle and niche offering in India, similar to its concept shown in South Africa but with some modifications.

What makes the Scorpio N pickup distinct from its SUV counterpart?

The pickup will have a tougher look with tweaks to its design, including bigger wheels, while maintaining a similar overall design to the SUV.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahindra Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Mahindra Targets 2027 For Scorpio N Pick-Up Launch In India
Mahindra Targets 2027 For Scorpio N Pick-Up Launch In India
Auto
MG Majestor First Preview: Bold Size Meets Feature-Rich Cabin
MG Majestor First Preview: Bold Size Meets Feature-Rich Cabin
Auto
Hyundai Verna Facelift Interiors Will Get These Changes!
Hyundai Verna Facelift Interiors Will Get These Changes!
Auto
Renault Triber Facelift 2025 Mileage, Review
Renault Triber Facelift 2025 Mileage, Review
Advertisement

Videos

UP POLITICS: Jal Jeevan Mission Under Scanner After BJP MLA Raises Concerns
Breaking News: Supreme Court Questions Direct Plea in Assam CM Video Case
Punjab Political Buzz: AAP Plans Two Deputy CMs Ahead of Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Main Shooter Ritik Arrested in Rohit Shetty House Firing Case
Breaking News: Bomb Threats to Courts in 18 Districts of Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget