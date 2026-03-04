Sahil Chauhan holds the record for the fastest T20I century, scoring it in just 27 balls against Cyprus in 2024.
Top Five Fastest T20I Hundreds (By Balls Faced) Ft. Finn Allen
Finn Allen's 33-ball century in SA vs NZ T20 WC semifinal in Kolkata isn't just a personal milestone; it is now officially the fastest century in T20 World Cup history.
The landscape of T20 International cricket was rewritten on March 4, 2026, at Eden Gardens. New Zealand’s Finn Allen produced a masterclass in power-hitting during the World Cup semi-final against South Africa, securing his spot among the elite "sub-35 ball" centurions.
Here is the updated leaderboard for the quickest hundreds in T20I history:
27 balls - Sahil Chauhan (Estonia) vs Cyprus, 2024
29 balls - Muhammad Fahad (Turkey) vs Bulgaria, 2025
33 balls - Finn Allen (New Zealand) vs South Africa, 2026
33 balls - Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (Namibia) vs Nepal, 2024
33 balls - Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) vs Gambia, 2024
Finn Allen vs. South Africa
The Powerplay Destruction: Allen led New Zealand to 84/0 in the first six overs - the highest powerplay score in a World Cup knockout match.
Milestones: He reached his half-century in just 19 deliveries before accelerating to the triple-digit mark in another 14 balls.
Six-Hitting Spree: Finn Allen's innings included 12 sixes, frequently clearing the long-on and mid-wicket boundaries at Eden Gardens with ease.
The Elite Club: A Brief History
Finn Allen’s ton vs NZ tonight is the fastest in a World Cup, but Sahil Chauhan remains the overall T20I king with his 27-ball miracle against Cyprus. Interestingly, 2024 and 2025 saw a surge in rapid centuries from Associate nations, but Allen’s 33-ball ton is widely regarded as the most significant, given it came against a top-tier South African attack in a World Cup semi-final.
Finn Allen brought up his century in just 33 deliveries - a knock packed with milestones:
The quickest hundred ever recorded in T20 World Cup history
The fastest century against a Full Member nation in T20 Internationals
Joint third-fastest hundred across all T20Is
Joint fastest T20I century by a batter from a Full Member side, alongside Sikandar Raza’s ton against Gambia in Nairobi (2024)
