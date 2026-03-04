Top Five Fastest T20I Hundreds (By Balls Faced) Ft. Finn Allen

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketTop Five Fastest T20I Hundreds (By Balls Faced) Ft. Finn Allen

Finn Allen's 33-ball century in SA vs NZ T20 WC semifinal in Kolkata isn't just a personal milestone; it is now officially the fastest century in T20 World Cup history.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 10:21 PM (IST)

The landscape of T20 International cricket was rewritten on March 4, 2026, at Eden Gardens. New Zealand’s Finn Allen produced a masterclass in power-hitting during the World Cup semi-final against South Africa, securing his spot among the elite "sub-35 ball" centurions.

Here is the updated leaderboard for the quickest hundreds in T20I history:

27 balls - Sahil Chauhan (Estonia) vs Cyprus, 2024

29 balls - Muhammad Fahad (Turkey) vs Bulgaria, 2025

33 balls - Finn Allen (New Zealand) vs South Africa, 2026

33 balls - Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (Namibia) vs Nepal, 2024

33 balls - Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) vs Gambia, 2024

Finn Allen vs. South Africa

Finn Allen's 33-ball century in SA vs NZ T20 WC semifinal in Kolkata isn't just a personal milestone; it is now officially the fastest century in T20 World Cup history, shattering the previous record held by Chris Gayle (47 balls).

The Powerplay Destruction: Allen led New Zealand to 84/0 in the first six overs - the highest powerplay score in a World Cup knockout match.

Milestones: He reached his half-century in just 19 deliveries before accelerating to the triple-digit mark in another 14 balls.

Six-Hitting Spree: Finn Allen's innings included 12 sixes, frequently clearing the long-on and mid-wicket boundaries at Eden Gardens with ease.

The Elite Club: A Brief History

Finn Allen’s ton vs NZ tonight is the fastest in a World Cup, but Sahil Chauhan remains the overall T20I king with his 27-ball miracle against Cyprus. Interestingly, 2024 and 2025 saw a surge in rapid centuries from Associate nations, but Allen’s 33-ball ton is widely regarded as the most significant, given it came against a top-tier South African attack in a World Cup semi-final.

Finn Allen brought up his century in just 33 deliveries - a knock packed with milestones:

The quickest hundred ever recorded in T20 World Cup history

The fastest century against a Full Member nation in T20 Internationals

Joint third-fastest hundred across all T20Is

Joint fastest T20I century by a batter from a Full Member side, alongside Sikandar Raza’s ton against Gambia in Nairobi (2024)

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the fastest century in T20 International cricket history?

Sahil Chauhan holds the record for the fastest T20I century, scoring it in just 27 balls against Cyprus in 2024.

What is Finn Allen's achievement in the T20 World Cup semi-final?

Finn Allen scored the fastest century in T20 World Cup history, reaching his hundred in 33 balls against South Africa in 2026.

Who previously held the record for the fastest T20 World Cup century?

Chris Gayle previously held the record for the fastest T20 World Cup century, achieving his hundred in 47 balls.

What was the highest powerplay score in a World Cup knockout match?

New Zealand, led by Finn Allen, achieved the highest powerplay score in a World Cup knockout match, reaching 84/0.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 10:20 PM (IST)
Finn Allen T20 World Cup 2026 SA Vs NZ Highlights Fastest T20I Hundreds Finn Allen Records New Zealand Vs South Africa Highlights
