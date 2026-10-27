Land Rover Defender Gets Rs 34 Lakh Price Cut In India: Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Local assembly makes Defender up to ₹34 lakh cheaper.

Many previously optional features now standard on Defender.

Bookings are open; deliveries begin November 15, 2026.

The Land Rover Defender is one of the most popular luxury SUVs in India. Previously imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), the SUV will now be locally assembled, resulting in a significant price reduction of up to Rs 34 lakh.

The locally manufactured Defender will be priced from Rs 99 lakh. Bookings are now open across 32 authorised dealerships in India, while deliveries will begin on November 15, 2026.





The price reduction applies to the Defender X-Dynamic HSE variants powered by 2.0-litre petrol, 3.0-litre petrol and 3.0-litre diesel engines, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Land Rover Defender: New Prices In India

The locally manufactured Defender X-Dynamic HSE range will be available at the following prices:

2.0-litre petrol: Rs 99 lakh

Rs 99 lakh 3.0-litre petrol: Rs 1.18 crore

Rs 1.18 crore 3.0-litre diesel: Rs 1.18 crore

The 3.0-litre petrol and diesel models are now Rs 34 lakh cheaper, while the 2.0-litre petrol variant costs around Rs 14 lakh less.

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Features Worth Rs 6.5 Lakh Now Standard

The Rs 99-lakh Defender with the 2.0-litre petrol engine in the X-Dynamic HSE trim will now come with features worth up to Rs 6.5 lakh as standard. These features were previously optional on the CBU model.

The features include Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control, Terrain Response 2, Electronic Air Suspension with Adaptive Dynamics, a Solar Attenuating Windscreen, Headlight Power Wash, ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror, Three-zone Climate Control with Rear Cooling Assist, Cabin Air Purification Plus and Wade Sensing.

The 3.0-litre variants also offer more features, adding to their overall value proposition.

What Happens To The Defender Octa?

The Defender Octa will continue to be imported as a CBU, as before. The price reduction and local assembly strategy apply to the specified Defender X-Dynamic HSE variants.

Will The Price Cut Make The Defender More Popular?

The Defender was already Land Rover's best-selling model in India. With local assembly bringing down prices and additional features becoming standard, the SUV could become even more popular among luxury car buyers.

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