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English NewsAutoHyundai Bayon CNG To Launch In January 2027: What To Expect

Hyundai Bayon CNG To Launch In January 2027: What To Expect

The Bayon unlike the Creta or the Venue does not get a diesel or a turbo petrol but it will get an option which won't be available on either the Venue and the Creta.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hyundai launched Bayon SUV, priced Rs 9.99 - 18 lakh.
  • Bayon adds CNG option; expected by January 2027.
  • Bayon CNG will feature underbody storage, manual gearbox.

Hyundai has launched the Bayon SUV with a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh while the top-end is Rs 18 lakh ex-showroom. The Bayon comes with a 1.5 litre NA four cylinder petrol engine which develops 115bhp and comes with an iVT transmission or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The Bayon unlike the Creta or the Venue does not get a diesel or a turbo petrol but it will get an option which won't be available on either the Venue and the Creta. Yes, the Bayon will get a CNG option next year in January.

Hyundai Bayon CNG: Launch Timeline And Engine Details

The Bayon CNG will be added to the range along with the petrol while it wont get a diesel or a turbo petrol. The Bayon CNG will also get an underbody arrangement to save boot space which is the biggest issue in CNG cars while off late the underbody storage is seen on many cars.

It is unclear as to what the underbody arrangement for the CNG version will be like but the Bayon CNG will come with the current 1.5NA petrol while the only gearbox option could be the manual 6-speed. The Bayon CNG also will most probably be available in the mid variants rather than the top-end trims.


Hyundai Bayon CNG To Launch In January 2027: What To Expect

Hyundai Bayon CNG: Expected Price And Features

In terms of the pricing the Bayon CNG will also be expected to carry a price premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the petrol. It could also have features like auto start in CNG mode as well which is something all CNG cars have these days.

The power figure for the CNG version could be a bit lower vs the petrol as well. More details would be revealed closer to the launch of the Bayon CNG which is expected in January 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the engine and transmission options available for the Hyundai Bayon?

The Hyundai Bayon is powered by a 1.5-liter NA four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 115bhp. It offers a choice between an iVT transmission or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

When is the Hyundai Bayon CNG variant expected to be launched?

The Hyundai Bayon CNG variant is expected to be added to the range in January 2027. More details will be revealed closer to its launch date.

What unique feature will the Bayon CNG offer regarding storage?

The Bayon CNG will feature an underbody arrangement for the CNG tank. This design aims to save boot space, addressing a common issue in CNG cars.

Will the Bayon CNG be more expensive than the petrol version?

Yes, the Bayon CNG is expected to have a price premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the petrol model. The power output for the CNG version might also be slightly lower.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hyundai Hyundai Bayon Bayon CNG
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