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English NewsAutoBMW i7 Review: We Drive Ranveer Singh's New Luxury Electric Sedan

BMW i7 Review: We Drive Ranveer Singh's New Luxury Electric Sedan

The i7 50 xDrive is priced at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom) and it comes with twin electric motors developing 483hp and 660Nm along with a claimed range of 728km.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BMW i7 electric sedan rivals Rolls-Royce in luxury and features.
  • Priced at ₹1.95 crore, i7 offers 728km claimed range.
  • Luxurious interior boasts 31-inch 8K TV and massage seats.

The new BMW i7 sedan can even challenge a Rolls-Royce for looks or luxury or even features while Bollywood has a clear taste for this car with many actors choosing this as their wheels of choice. Actor Ranveer Singh for example has picked one up recently and the new i7 is the latest entrant to his garage which includes a Hummer plus a Lamborghini.


BMW i7 Review: We Drive Ranveer Singh's New Luxury Electric Sedan

BMW i7: Price, Range And Performance

This is the new electric BMW i7 while it comes in petrol too while we tested the electric variant. The i7 50 xDrive is priced at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom) and it comes with twin electric motors developing 483hp and 660Nm along with a claimed range of 728km.

The appeal of the electric i7 can be seen as it is silent on the inside with no outside noise coming in while the ride quality is plush and comfortable in tackling the bad roads. Despite its massive size which is stretching more than 5.2m, the i7 is quite easy to drive although you still need to get used to the new steering wheel first since it is unique as it comes with no horizontal spokes.

BMW i7 Review: We Drive Ranveer Singh's New Luxury Electric Sedan

But, the i7 is relaxing, quick but smooth and effortless to drive. Power is in plenty and it is very fast but not jerky in its power delivery. Despite the size, the body control is good and it feels agile enough.

That said, you need to be careful of the low ground clearance plus the soft suspension but that aside, it is a silent and luxurious way to travel.


BMW i7 Review: We Drive Ranveer Singh's New Luxury Electric Sedan

BMW i7 Interior: Luxury And Features

The new i7 though is best experienced on the inside with the chauffeur being given the responsibility to worry about the ground clearance and here, the rear seats offer tons of comfort plus features. You get individual screens on the door pads plus a massive 31inch 8K tv which folds in along with the rear seat changing like a massage chair. All seats get heating, ventilation and massage and you get the rear seat folded and changed into a relaxation space with the front passenger seat getting folded. That's proper first class travel.

The chauffeur at the front meanwhile gets a massive screen and the passenger gets a touchscreen as well. The steering and the touchscreen interface take some time getting used to though while tech is there in plenty. Of course, Ranveer Singh wont need to open doors himself or his chauffeur need not as well with automatic doors opening available with a key or via buttons which is perhaps the coolest trick in the i7's long list of features.


BMW i7 Review: We Drive Ranveer Singh's New Luxury Electric Sedan

BMW i7 Design And Real-World Range

The new i7 looks better than the softer old one and has more presence with the crystal elements on the DRLs plus the sharper lines. If we talk about the range, the i7 will give more than 550km of it in the real world and offers even more tech along with everything that a luxury car buyer looks for including silence, comfort, a long list of features plus effortless performance.


BMW i7 Review: We Drive Ranveer Singh's New Luxury Electric Sedan

It could be the new benchmark in its class while it is clear why Ranveer Singh chose this since he likes EVs and this is one is even better than the one before. It seems the luxury car buyer is more open to EVs with this being the second EV for the Bollywood Actor and the i7 is actually as popular as it's petrol sibling.

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes the new BMW i7 sedan notable?

The BMW i7 challenges luxury cars like Rolls-Royce with its looks, luxury, and features. It is also a popular choice among Bollywood actors, including Ranveer Singh.

What is the price and performance of the electric BMW i7?

The i7 50 xDrive is priced at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom). It has twin electric motors (483hp, 660Nm) and a claimed range of 728km.

What are some key luxury features in the i7's interior?

The i7 offers individual door screens, a 31-inch 8K TV, and seats with heating, ventilation, and massage functions. It also includes automatic doors.

What is the real-world driving range of the BMW i7?

The i7 provides a real-world driving range of over 550km. This is coupled with silence, comfort, and effortless performance, appealing to luxury car buyers.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
BMW Ranveer SIngh BMW I7 Luxury Electric Sedan BMW I7 Review
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