Rare February Planetary Parade 2026: Six Planets To Line Up Across India’s Evening Sky

Astronomy enthusiasts and casual skywatchers alike have a reason to look up this February. On the evening of February 28, a spectacular alignment of six planets, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, will be visible across the Indian sky. NASA has highlighted this as a rare chance to marvel at our solar system in motion, offering a dazzling parade of celestial bodies just after sunset.

Although not all planets will be visible to the naked eye, this event promises a unique spectacle for those with binoculars, telescopes, or a keen eye for the night sky. From bustling metro cities to quieter rural landscapes, India offers numerous vantage points to witness this cosmic gathering.

Which Indian Cities Will Offer The Best Views?

The planetary parade can be seen from almost every part of India, provided the skies are clear and observers face the western horizon. Major metro areas including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai offer accessible rooftops and open spaces perfect for spotting the brighter planets.

For fainter planets like Uranus and Neptune, darker skies away from urban lights are ideal. Locations such as Ladakh, rural regions in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, coastal stretches in Tamil Nadu, or hills like Jawadhu near Chennai provide optimal viewing conditions. Even in city settings, bright Venus and Jupiter should shine clearly for viewers on a clear night.

How To Watch The February 2026 Planet Parade

Timing is key. The best observation window spans roughly 30 to 45 minutes after sunset, approximately between 6:15 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. IST, depending on local sunset times.

Start by scanning the western horizon for Venus, which will shine brilliantly like a sparkling jewel. Mercury will appear nearby but may be harder to spot due to twilight. Saturn will hover slightly higher, while Jupiter dominates the southeastern sky, often near familiar constellations such as Orion or Gemini.

For the full line-up, trace a diagonal from the western horizon upward. Four planets, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury, can typically be seen with the naked eye. Uranus and Neptune require binoculars or a telescope due to their faint glow.

Adding to the excitement, NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory has released sonifications, translations of astronomical data into sound, for Jupiter, Saturn, and Uranus, offering a multisensory way to experience the planets.

What To Expect: Bright And Fainter Planets

While Jupiter will stand out as the brightest planet in the parade, Mercury, Venus, and Saturn will set early, making them slightly harder to catch without a telescope or binoculars. Uranus and Neptune, faint by nature, will remain visible for longer with proper equipment. Mars will remain hidden in the Sun’s glare during this event.

According to Michael Shanahan, director of the Liberty Science Center Planetarium in New Jersey, “The only planet you have an easy chance of seeing is Jupiter. Just look up anytime from dusk to about 3:30 a.m., find the brightest dot, and that will be Jupiter.”

This alignment is less dramatic than the major planetary event of 2025 but still offers a rare spectacle for skywatchers.

Looking Ahead: Upcoming Sky Events

After the planetary parade, sky enthusiasts can gear up for a total lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026. Often referred to as a “blood moon,” the Moon will take on a deep red hue as Earth’s shadow crosses its surface. Partial phases will start at 4:50 a.m. ET, with the Moon reaching its deep red stage by 6:04 a.m. ET, visible in parts of North America, Australia, New Zealand, and eastern Asia.

With these consecutive celestial events, early 2026 promises unforgettable nights for stargazers.