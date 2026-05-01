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HomeNewsIndia‘This Is Just The Beginning’: Himanta Sarma Hits Back At Singhvi After SC Relief To Pawan Khera

‘This Is Just The Beginning’: Himanta Sarma Hits Back At Singhvi After SC Relief To Pawan Khera

The exchange followed Singhvi’s appeal to the Assam chief minister to “reconsider his stand” in light of the apex court’s observations, prompting a blistering response from Sarma.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 01 May 2026 08:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court grants Pawan Khera anticipatory bail, citing political motivation.
  • Congress MP urges Assam CM to reconsider his controversial stance.
  • Assam CM Sharma rejects lessons, defends actions regarding his wife.

A political war of words erupted on Friday after the Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case linked to remarks on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, with senior Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Sarma trading sharp barbs over the ruling.

The exchange followed Singhvi’s appeal to the Assam chief minister to “reconsider his stand” in light of the apex court’s observations, prompting a blistering response from Sarma.

Singhvi Urges Assam CM To Reconsider Stand

Invoking the Supreme Court’s relief to Khera, Singhvi said the ruling reinforced the principle that arrest should be “not the first but the last resort”.

Referring to the May 4 Assam Assembly election counting, Singhvi said Sarma “may well head to a victory two days later or may not”.

“There is also a larger issue,” Singhvi said, adding, “Let me preface it by saying I am nobody to advise the CM of Assam.”

He further said, “I, with folded hands, request the CM of Assam… does he not wish that he should genuinely reconsider his stand as reflected in the judgment?”

Singhvi Criticises Remarks Attributed To Sarma

Singhvi said remarks attributed to the Assam chief minister and cited in the judgment were “unrepeatable, unprintable and unstatable”.

He said even the Supreme Court had not reproduced parts of the material placed before it, adding that such language “truly debases our democracy” and “devalues it”.

Singhvi argued that expressing regret, even without being asked to apologise, could “actually elevate” the chief minister.

He also noted that the apex court had underlined these observations and that the Solicitor General had neither justified nor supported the statements.

Himanta Sarma Responds With Sharp Rebuttal

Responding in a post on X, Sarma said he did not need “lessons on democracy, public discourse or decency” from Singhvi.

“I don’t need lessons on democracy, public discourse or decency from anyone, especially from @DrAMSinghvi. Decency and him can never be in the same room,” Sarma said.

He added that the matter concerned “a woman who has nothing to do with politics,” whose character, he alleged, was attacked “on national television using forged documents from other countries.”

Sarma said he was confident courts would take note and that “the guilty will be punished” for what he described as a “brazen act” aimed at influencing electoral outcomes.

He further said, “It’s easy to speak on a platform where I am not present to respond. That is not called a debate—it is simply avoiding a fair exchange.”

“This is just the beginning, not the end,” he added.

Congress Welcomes Verdict As Constitutional Victory

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh welcomed the ruling and described it as a reaffirmation of constitutional safeguards.

“The Constitution has won today... It is a day of happiness,” he said.

“We welcome the Supreme Court's decision. We will keep trying, but today's decision tells the public that the protectors of the Constitution are still alive,” he added.

What The Supreme Court Said

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar granted Khera anticipatory bail, observing that the case appeared to be driven more by political rivalry than by the need for custodial interrogation.

The court said the allegations and counter-allegations were prima facie politically motivated and that their truthfulness could be examined during trial.

It further noted that observations related to Section 339 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were not justified.

Bail Conditions Imposed On Khera

The Supreme Court directed Khera to cooperate fully with the investigation, appear before police when required, and refrain from influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence.

He has also been barred from leaving India without prior permission, while the trial court has been allowed to impose additional conditions if required.

The court clarified that its observations were limited to the bail plea and would not affect the merits of the case.

Background Of The Case

Khera had approached the apex court challenging an April 24 order of the Gauhati High Court denying him anticipatory bail.

The high court had said custodial interrogation could be required, citing Section 339 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (forgery), after Assam Police alleged the documents relied upon by Khera were fabricated.

The Supreme Court, however, noted that the FIR itself did not mention Section 339 and said the high court’s observations on that offence did not appear correct.

Before You Go

Politics: Strong room security beefed up after overnight chaos over EVM controversy in West Bengal

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Supreme Court grant anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera?

The Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail, observing that the case seemed motivated by political rivalry rather than the need for custodial interrogation. The court found the allegations to be prima facie politically motivated.

What was the nature of the remarks made by Pawan Khera?

The case is linked to remarks made by Pawan Khera concerning the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Supreme Court noted that some remarks cited in the judgment were unprintable.

How did Abhishek Manu Singhvi react to the Supreme Court's decision?

Singhvi welcomed the ruling, emphasizing that arrest should be a last resort. He urged the Assam CM to reconsider his stand in light of the Supreme Court's observations.

What was Himanta Biswa Sarma's response to Singhvi's comments?

Sarma responded sharply, stating he did not need lessons on democracy or decency from Singhvi. He highlighted that the matter concerned a woman unrelated to politics whose character was attacked.

What conditions were imposed on Pawan Khera as part of his bail?

Khera must cooperate with the investigation, appear when required, and not tamper with evidence or influence witnesses. He is also barred from leaving India without permission.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 07:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Manu Singhvi Himanta Biswa Sarma Pawan Khera SUpreme COurt
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