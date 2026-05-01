Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews‘Rename Bihar As Shramik Pradesh’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Swipe At NDA On Labour Day

‘Rename Bihar As Shramik Pradesh’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Swipe At NDA On Labour Day

In a statement, Tejashwi alleged that Bihar has fallen behind in industrial production over the past 21 years while remaining at the forefront in labour supply.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 01 May 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tejashwi Yadav proposes renaming Bihar 'Shramik Pradesh' for workers.
  • Yadav criticizes NDA government for lack of industrial growth.
  • Capitalist policies blamed for increased labor migration from Bihar.

RJD national executive president Tejashwi Yadav took a swipe at the NDA government on International Workers' Day on Friday (May 1, 2026), saying Bihar should be renamed “Shramik Pradesh”.

Without naming Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, he said, “The BJP leaders, who are experts in changing names, especially the new Chief Minister of Bihar, should change the name of Labour Day to 'Bihar Samarpit Diwas' or change the name of Bihar to 'Labour State'.”

'Government Not Taking Steps' 

In a statement, Tejashwi alleged that Bihar has fallen behind in industrial production over the past 21 years while remaining at the forefront in labour supply.

He said the NDA government was not taking concrete steps to curb migration, forcing labourers from Bihar to seek work outside the state.

Tejashwi Blames ‘Double-Engine Government’

Tejashwi claimed the capitalist policies of the “double-engine government” had directly affected labourers and workers.

He said anti-poor policies were driving large-scale migration from Bihar each year in search of employment.

“In other states, 'Biharis' are sometimes shot at or sometimes abused, and the NDA government is responsible for this. Migrant laborers from Bihar have been the worst affected by situations like demonetization, lockdown, and the cooking gas crisis,” he said.

‘No Adequate Livelihood Arrangements In Bihar’

Tejashwi further alleged that despite many labourers returning to Bihar, the state government had failed to make adequate arrangements for their employment and livelihoods.

ALSO READ | ‘BJP Uses Agencies To Influence Polls’: AAP Reacts To Pawan Khera Bail Relief

He said the lack of meaningful discussion on the upliftment and welfare of workers was concerning.

“It is dishonest to talk about a developed India without considering the progress of workers, their families, villages, and the state,” he said.

Appeal On World Labour Day

Tejashwi appealed to the public to take a resolution on World Labour Day and push for concrete measures to stop migration from Bihar and improve the quality of life of workers.

Before You Go

Politics: Strong room security beefed up after overnight chaos over EVM controversy in West Bengal

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Tejashwi Yadav suggest renaming Bihar to 'Shramik Pradesh'?

Tejashwi Yadav suggested renaming Bihar to 'Shramik Pradesh' on International Workers' Day, highlighting that the state leads in labor supply but lags in industrial production.

What is Tejashwi Yadav's accusation against the NDA government regarding migration?

He accuses the NDA government of not taking steps to curb migration, forcing laborers from Bihar to seek work outside the state due to a lack of employment opportunities.

How does Tejashwi Yadav believe 'double-engine government' policies affect laborers?

Tejashwi claims the capitalist and anti-poor policies of the 'double-engine government' directly harm laborers, driving large-scale migration for employment.

What are Tejashwi Yadav's concerns about returning migrant laborers?

He states that the Bihar government has failed to make adequate arrangements for the employment and livelihoods of many laborers who have returned to the state.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 01 May 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Labour Day NDA Tejashwi Yadav BJP 'tejashwi Yadav Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Rename Bihar As Shramik Pradesh’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Swipe At NDA On Labour Day
‘Rename Bihar As Shramik Pradesh’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Swipe At NDA On Labour Day
India
‘BJP Uses Agencies To Influence Polls’: AAP Reacts To Pawan Khera Bail Relief
‘BJP Uses Agencies To Influence Polls’: AAP Reacts To Pawan Khera Bail Relief
India
‘What Shamelessness’: Maliwal Claims Bhagwant Mann Arrived Drunk in Assembly, Seeks Removal If Found Guilty
‘What Shamelessness’: Maliwal Claims Bhagwant Mann Arrived Drunk in Punjab Assembly
India
Captive Elephant Turns Violent In Kerala Temple Festival, One Killed
Captive Elephant Turns Violent In Kerala Temple Festival, One Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Strong room security beefed up after overnight chaos over EVM controversy in West Bengal
Big Political Row: Punjab Assembly session turns chaotic as Congress MLAs stage walkout over CM Mann controversy
War Update: Rising Iran–US tensions as pressure mounts on Trump after Araghchi meets Putin
Global Flashpoint: Rift Emerges Between IRGC and Political Leadership in Tehran
Middle East Conflict: Power Struggle Deepens Inside Iran Between IRGC and Political Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget