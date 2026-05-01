‘Rename Bihar As Shramik Pradesh’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Swipe At NDA On Labour Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tejashwi Yadav proposes renaming Bihar 'Shramik Pradesh' for workers.

Yadav criticizes NDA government for lack of industrial growth.

Capitalist policies blamed for increased labor migration from Bihar.

RJD national executive president Tejashwi Yadav took a swipe at the NDA government on International Workers' Day on Friday (May 1, 2026), saying Bihar should be renamed “Shramik Pradesh”.

Without naming Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, he said, “The BJP leaders, who are experts in changing names, especially the new Chief Minister of Bihar, should change the name of Labour Day to 'Bihar Samarpit Diwas' or change the name of Bihar to 'Labour State'.”

'Government Not Taking Steps'

In a statement, Tejashwi alleged that Bihar has fallen behind in industrial production over the past 21 years while remaining at the forefront in labour supply.

He said the NDA government was not taking concrete steps to curb migration, forcing labourers from Bihar to seek work outside the state.

Tejashwi Blames ‘Double-Engine Government’

Tejashwi claimed the capitalist policies of the “double-engine government” had directly affected labourers and workers.

He said anti-poor policies were driving large-scale migration from Bihar each year in search of employment.

“In other states, 'Biharis' are sometimes shot at or sometimes abused, and the NDA government is responsible for this. Migrant laborers from Bihar have been the worst affected by situations like demonetization, lockdown, and the cooking gas crisis,” he said.

‘No Adequate Livelihood Arrangements In Bihar’

Tejashwi further alleged that despite many labourers returning to Bihar, the state government had failed to make adequate arrangements for their employment and livelihoods.

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He said the lack of meaningful discussion on the upliftment and welfare of workers was concerning.

“It is dishonest to talk about a developed India without considering the progress of workers, their families, villages, and the state,” he said.

Appeal On World Labour Day

Tejashwi appealed to the public to take a resolution on World Labour Day and push for concrete measures to stop migration from Bihar and improve the quality of life of workers.