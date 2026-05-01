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HomeElectionEC Orders Repoll In 15 Bengal Booths, Fresh Voting In Diamond Harbour And Magrahat Paschim On May 2

EC Orders Repoll In 15 Bengal Booths, Fresh Voting In Diamond Harbour And Magrahat Paschim On May 2

In its communication, the Election Commission said it had declared the polling held on April 29 at the identified polling stations as void.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 01 May 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Repoll ordered in 15 West Bengal polling stations.
  • Fresh voting scheduled for May 2, 7 am to 6 pm.
  • Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim constituencies affected by repoll.

The Election Commission has ordered a repoll in 15 polling stations across West Bengal following reports received from Returning Officers and Observers regarding polling held during the 2026 Assembly elections.

Fresh voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm on May 2.

Repoll In Diamond Harbour, Magrahat Paschim

According to the Commission’s order, repoll will be conducted in 11 polling stations of 142-Magrahat Paschim Assembly Constituency and four polling stations of 143-Diamond Harbour Assembly Constituency.

Poll Declared Void At Identified Booths

In its communication, the Election Commission said it had declared the polling held on April 29 at the identified polling stations as void.

“I am directed to state that on the basis of reports received from the concerned Returning Officers and the Observers of 142-Magrahat Paschim AC and 143-Diamond Harbour AC regarding poll taken for General Election to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal, 2026, held on 29th April, 2026 and after taking all material circumstances into account, the Commission hereby declares, under sub-section (2) of Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, that the poll taken on 29th April, 2026 for the aforesaid election at the following Polling Stations… to be void,” the order stated.

Fresh Poll To Be Held Under EC Guidelines

The Commission said the repoll would be conducted in accordance with its instructions contained in paragraph 13.62 of Chapter XIII of the Handbook for Returning Officers, 2023.

The repoll is part of the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal, 2026.

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
TMC Breaking News ABP Live West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 .TMC Election Corner
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