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HomeNewsWorldTrump Refuses To Reveal Iran Strike Plans Amid New Truce Proposal By Tehran: 'Why Would I...'

Trump Refuses To Reveal Iran Strike Plans Amid New Truce Proposal By Tehran: 'Why Would I...'

Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Iran's fresh proposal aimed at reviving stalled peace talks, blaming internal divisions within Iran’s leadership for inconsistent progress.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 02 May 2026 07:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Trump declined to confirm new military strikes on Iran.
  • Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Iran's current proposal for talks.
  • Internal divisions in Iran are hindering progress in negotiations.
  • Iran remains open to diplomacy if Washington adjusts its approach.

President Donald Trump on Friday declined to disclose whether the United States is weighing new military strikes on Iran, even as Tehran floated a fresh proposal aimed at reviving stalled talks to end the ongoing conflict.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump sidestepped a direct question on potential military action. “Why would I tell you that?” he said, offering no clarity on Washington’s next move.

His remarks came shortly after he signalled dissatisfaction with Iran’s latest negotiating position, suggesting that progress remains elusive despite renewed diplomatic overtures.

ALSO READ | Trump 'Not Satisfied' With Iran's Proposal, Lists 2 Options: 'Blast Them Or Make A Deal'

Talks Stall Amid ‘Discord’ in Tehran

Trump indicated that internal divisions within Iran’s leadership were complicating negotiations. According to him, talks have been inconsistent, with shifting positions from Tehran preventing meaningful breakthroughs.

“At this moment I’m not satisfied with what they’re offering,” Trump said, attributing the lack of progress to “tremendous discord” among Iranian decision-makers. He added that discussions often appear close to resolution before new voices alter the course.

Iran Signals Openness

When pressed on the specifics of his concerns, Trump said only that Iran’s demands were unacceptable, without elaborating further.

On the other side, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran remains open to diplomacy, but only if Washington adjusts its approach. While details of Iran’s latest proposal have not been made public, Araghchi cautioned against expecting rapid progress.

Despite an April 8 ceasefire that paused hostilities, tensions between the two nations persist. Key sticking points include Iran’s nuclear programme and strategic control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Although senior officials from both countries held a brief meeting in Islamabad last month, no agreement has been reached on a follow-up round of talks, leaving the path forward uncertain.

ALSO READ | Iran Leadership In Crisis? President, Speaker Seek FM Araghchi’s Removal Amid War

Before You Go

Politics: Strong room security beefed up after overnight chaos over EVM controversy in West Bengal

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the US considering new military strikes on Iran?

President Trump declined to answer directly when asked about potential new military strikes on Iran. He did not provide any clarity on Washington's next steps.

What is the status of talks between the US and Iran?

Talks to end the conflict remain stalled. President Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Iran's latest proposal, citing

What are the main sticking points in US-Iran negotiations?

Key disagreements include Iran's nuclear program and its strategic control over the Strait of Hormuz. Internal divisions in Tehran also complicate the negotiations.

Has Iran indicated a willingness to negotiate?

Iran's Foreign Minister stated that Tehran remains open to diplomacy, but only if Washington adjusts its approach. Details of their proposal have not been disclosed.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 02 May 2026 07:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran Conflict US Iran Ceasefire US Iran War
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