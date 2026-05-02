Trump Refuses To Reveal Iran Strike Plans Amid New Truce Proposal By Tehran: 'Why Would I...'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump declined to confirm new military strikes on Iran.

Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Iran's current proposal for talks.

Internal divisions in Iran are hindering progress in negotiations.

Iran remains open to diplomacy if Washington adjusts its approach.

President Donald Trump on Friday declined to disclose whether the United States is weighing new military strikes on Iran, even as Tehran floated a fresh proposal aimed at reviving stalled talks to end the ongoing conflict.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump sidestepped a direct question on potential military action. “Why would I tell you that?” he said, offering no clarity on Washington’s next move.

His remarks came shortly after he signalled dissatisfaction with Iran’s latest negotiating position, suggesting that progress remains elusive despite renewed diplomatic overtures.

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Talks Stall Amid ‘Discord’ in Tehran

Trump indicated that internal divisions within Iran’s leadership were complicating negotiations. According to him, talks have been inconsistent, with shifting positions from Tehran preventing meaningful breakthroughs.

“At this moment I’m not satisfied with what they’re offering,” Trump said, attributing the lack of progress to “tremendous discord” among Iranian decision-makers. He added that discussions often appear close to resolution before new voices alter the course.

REPORTER: "Are you considering new strikes on Iran?"@POTUS: "Why would I tell you that?" pic.twitter.com/dABwCJU05h — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 1, 2026

Iran Signals Openness

When pressed on the specifics of his concerns, Trump said only that Iran’s demands were unacceptable, without elaborating further.

On the other side, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran remains open to diplomacy, but only if Washington adjusts its approach. While details of Iran’s latest proposal have not been made public, Araghchi cautioned against expecting rapid progress.

Despite an April 8 ceasefire that paused hostilities, tensions between the two nations persist. Key sticking points include Iran’s nuclear programme and strategic control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Although senior officials from both countries held a brief meeting in Islamabad last month, no agreement has been reached on a follow-up round of talks, leaving the path forward uncertain.

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