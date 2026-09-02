JSW Motors Inches Closer To India Launch With Jetour T2-Based Fortuner Rival

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom JSW Motors poised to enter Indian auto market this year.

Brand will focus exclusively on new energy vehicles (NEVs).

First product: Jetour T2-based plug-in hybrid SUV model.

This SUV targets rivals, offering over 1,000 km range.

JSW Motors could be gearing up to enter the Indian automobile market, with the new brand expected to make its debut towards the end of the year. While the company has not officially confirmed its launch timeline, the brand could be introduced in India soon, followed by its first product.

JSW Motors will operate as a separate brand from JSW MG and is expected to focus exclusively on new-energy vehicles (NEVs). Its portfolio could include hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles, meaning conventional petrol- or diesel-powered models may not form part of its line-up.

The brand’s first product is expected to be a Jetour T2-based SUV, which could take on established rivals such as the Toyota Fortuner in India.

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Jetour T2-Based SUV Likely To Be First JSW Motors Product

The first JSW Motors model is expected to be based on the Jetour T2 plug-in hybrid SUV, which has already gained popularity in international markets.

In India, the SUV is likely to receive several changes to suit local requirements and will carry the JSW Motors branding. The model is expected to be offered exclusively with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The powertrain could combine a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a dual-motor setup. With its plug-in hybrid technology, the SUV is expected to offer a claimed range of more than 1,000 km, although final specifications for the Indian market are yet to be confirmed.

JSW Motors Could Target Rs 10-50 Lakh Price Range

The Jetour T2-based SUV is expected to serve as the flagship model for the new JSW Motors brand. The company could eventually introduce several products spanning the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh price range.

A strategy focused entirely on NEVs could help JSW Motors establish a distinct identity in an Indian market that is increasingly seeing new entrants and rapid growth in electrified vehicles.

With plug-in hybrids and EVs forming the core of its proposed portfolio, the new brand could position itself differently from traditional manufacturers that continue to offer petrol and diesel vehicles alongside electrified models.

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JSW Motors Launch Timeline And Other Details

While an official launch date is still awaited, JSW Motors could introduce the brand towards the end of the year. The company has already teased the upcoming SUV, giving an indication of the design and product direction it could take in India.

More details about the brand’s launch strategy, pricing, specifications and future products are expected to be revealed closer to its India debut.

For now, the Jetour T2-based plug-in hybrid SUV is expected to be the key model for JSW Motors as it prepares to enter the Indian market.