Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift, Flex-Fuel E100 Version: What To Expect

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Toyota launches facelifted Innova Hycross and flex-fuel variant soon.

Facelifted model receives styling updates and new interior features.

Flex-fuel Hycross uses E85/E100, requiring specific engine modifications.

Toyota is set to launch the Innova Hycross facelift on the 25th, followed by the showcase of its first flex-fuel model for India on the 26th. The flex-fuel version will be based on the Innova Hycross, marking Toyota's next step towards introducing ethanol-powered vehicles in the Indian market.

The facelifted Innova Hycross is expected to receive updates to its exterior and interior, along with additional features. The standard versions will also be available without flex-fuel technology, while the new flex-fuel hybrid will feature an engine designed to run on E85 or E100 fuel.

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: What Will Change?

The Innova Hycross facelift is expected to receive styling updates, including a redesigned grille and headlamps, along with additional features inside the cabin.

The updated model will be available across the standard variants as well, meaning buyers will have the option of choosing a non-flex-fuel version.

The facelift is expected to refresh the design of the popular MPV and add more creature comforts as competition in the segment increases.

Toyota Innova Hycross Flex-Fuel E100: What To Expect?

The flex-fuel version of the Innova Hycross will feature an engine specifically designed to run on E85 or E100 fuel. Unlike conventional vehicles designed for E20 fuel, flex-fuel models require changes to several engine and fuel-system components to accommodate higher ethanol concentrations.

These modifications include greater corrosion resistance, a dedicated cold-start system, ethanol sensors and a different fuel pump.

Such changes make flex-fuel vehicles more expensive than standard E20 models.

Will The Flex-Fuel Innova Hycross Offer Better Fuel Efficiency?

The flex-fuel Innova Hycross is expected to deliver better fuel efficiency than the standard version, although it will also come at a higher price.

The vehicle's dedicated engine and fuel-system modifications are designed to support the use of higher ethanol-blended fuels, including E85 and E100.

However, the flex-fuel model's introduction comes at a time when the number of fuel stations offering these blends in India remains limited. The availability of such pumps is expected to increase.

Toyota's Flex-Fuel Plans For India

Toyota had previously showcased a hybrid flex-fuel prototype, and the upcoming model is expected to take the technology closer to a market launch in India.

While several carmakers are working on flex-fuel vehicles, Toyota is set to introduce its model after Maruti.

The Innova Hycross, already a popular model, will receive a design refresh and additional features in its facelifted version. The flex-fuel variant will also bring Toyota's ethanol-based vehicle technology to the Indian market.