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English NewsNewsWorldRussian Drone Hits Train At Dnipro Station, Killing 13; Zelenskyy Demands Tougher Sanctions

Russian Drone Hits Train At Dnipro Station, Killing 13; Zelenskyy Demands Tougher Sanctions

Russian drone strike on a passenger train at Dnipro station killed 13 and injured several others, Ukrainian authorities said. Zelenskyy condemned the attack and urged tougher sanctions against Moscow.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Russian drone strike at Dnipro station killed 13.
  • Drone hit passenger train amidst railway infrastructure campaign.
  • Zelenskyy condemned attack, urged tougher sanctions against Russia.

Russian forces struck a passenger train at Dnipro railway station on the morning of 29 October, killing at least 13 people and injuring at least five others, Kyiv Independent reported citing authorities.

The train was preparing to depart for Zaporizhzhia when a Russian jet-powered drone struck the station, Ukrainian Railways said in a social media post.

Despite an air raid alert and announcements warning of an increased threat, people remained on the platform, the railway operator added.

At 11.29 am, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported that emergency medical teams had arrived at the scene and were providing first aid to the injured.

The attack on Dnipro is the latest in Russia's escalating campaign against Ukraine's railway infrastructure, which has increasingly included strikes targeting passenger trains.

Ukrainian President Condemns Attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, saying a drone had targeted a platform where a commuter train and a scheduled passenger train were standing.

“A horrific Russian strike on the railway station in Dnipro. The Russians launched a drone attack on a platform where an ordinary commuter train and a scheduled passenger train were standing. Unfortunately, 13 people have been confirmed killed as of now. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Ten more people were injured,” Zelenskyy said.

He added that emergency services were working at the scene.

Zelenskyy Calls For Tougher Sanctions Against Russia

Zelenskyy also called for stronger sanctions against Moscow, arguing that Russia had continued escalating its attacks rather than de-escalating following the lifting of sanctions on certain Russian oligarchs and the Russian energy sector.

“Just how many terrorist strikes has Russia carried out against our people since sanctions were lifted on certain Russian oligarchs and the Russian energy sector, rather than de-escalating?” he said.

Zelenskyy said the latest attack underscored the need for a firm response from the United States and Europe, adding that sanctions against Moscow and its war machine should remain in place for as long as the war continues.

“It is time for new, stronger sanctions steps by the EU, the United States, and the G7. I thank everyone who is ready to help in this way,” he added.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Dnipro railway station on October 29?

Russian forces struck a passenger train at the Dnipro railway station on the morning of October 29. A Russian jet-powered drone hit the station while a train was preparing to depart for Zaporizhzhia.

How many casualties resulted from the attack on the Dnipro railway station?

The attack killed at least 13 people and injured at least 10 others. Emergency medical teams arrived promptly to provide first aid to the injured.

What caused the attack on the Dnipro railway station?

The station was struck by a Russian jet-powered drone. This occurred despite an air raid alert and announcements warning of an increased threat.

How did Ukrainian President Zelenskyy react to the attack?

President Zelenskyy condemned the horrific attack and confirmed the casualties. He also called for new, stronger sanctions against Russia from the EU, United States, and G7.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Ukraine Russia War Ukraine RUSSIA ABP Live Train Attack
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