Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Russian drone strike at Dnipro station killed 13.

Drone hit passenger train amidst railway infrastructure campaign.

Zelenskyy condemned attack, urged tougher sanctions against Russia.

Russian forces struck a passenger train at Dnipro railway station on the morning of 29 October, killing at least 13 people and injuring at least five others, Kyiv Independent reported citing authorities.

The train was preparing to depart for Zaporizhzhia when a Russian jet-powered drone struck the station, Ukrainian Railways said in a social media post.

Despite an air raid alert and announcements warning of an increased threat, people remained on the platform, the railway operator added.

At 11.29 am, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported that emergency medical teams had arrived at the scene and were providing first aid to the injured.

The attack on Dnipro is the latest in Russia's escalating campaign against Ukraine's railway infrastructure, which has increasingly included strikes targeting passenger trains.

Ukrainian President Condemns Attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, saying a drone had targeted a platform where a commuter train and a scheduled passenger train were standing.

“A horrific Russian strike on the railway station in Dnipro. The Russians launched a drone attack on a platform where an ordinary commuter train and a scheduled passenger train were standing. Unfortunately, 13 people have been confirmed killed as of now. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Ten more people were injured,” Zelenskyy said.

Жахливий російський удар по залізничному вокзалу в Дніпрі. Росіяни атакували дроном перон, де стояли звичайна приміська електричка та регулярний пасажирський потяг. На жаль, станом на зараз відомо про 13 загиблих. Мої співчуття рідним і близьким. Ще десять людей постраждали. Необхідні служби залучені на місці. Скільки таких терористичних ударів нанесла Росія по наших людях вже після зняття санкцій із деяких російських олігархів та енергетики замість того, щоб піти на деескалацію. Саме тому Україна завжди говорить, що потрібні справедливі й рішучі дії Америки і Європи на російську ескалацію: санкції проти Москви та її воєнної машини не повинні слабшати, поки триває ця російська війна. Час нових, сильніших санкційних кроків ЄС, Америки та G7. Дякую всім, хто готовий допомагати так. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 29, 2026

He added that emergency services were working at the scene.

Zelenskyy Calls For Tougher Sanctions Against Russia

Zelenskyy also called for stronger sanctions against Moscow, arguing that Russia had continued escalating its attacks rather than de-escalating following the lifting of sanctions on certain Russian oligarchs and the Russian energy sector.

“Just how many terrorist strikes has Russia carried out against our people since sanctions were lifted on certain Russian oligarchs and the Russian energy sector, rather than de-escalating?” he said.

Zelenskyy said the latest attack underscored the need for a firm response from the United States and Europe, adding that sanctions against Moscow and its war machine should remain in place for as long as the war continues.

“It is time for new, stronger sanctions steps by the EU, the United States, and the G7. I thank everyone who is ready to help in this way,” he added.