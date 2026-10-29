Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cyclone Arnab disrupted Howrah-Chennai rail route services Thursday.

Bahuda river surged past danger mark at two bridges.

Nine trains cancelled, fourteen diverted ensuring passenger safety.

Railways arranged food, water for stranded passengers.

Cyclone Arnab disrupted rail services on the Howrah–Chennai route on Thursday, with nine trains cancelled and 14 diverted after the Bahuda river crossed the danger mark at two railway bridges in Odisha’s Ganjam district, officials said. The East Coast Railway said train operations in the Ichchapuram–Jhadupudi section of the Visakhapatnam Division were affected as water flowed above the danger level at two bridges. Several trains were diverted as a precaution to ensure passenger safety.

Vande Bharat, Visakha Express Among Trains Cancelled

The Vande Bharat Express between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam, the Bhubaneswar–Visakhapatnam Intercity Express and the Visakha Express connecting Bhubaneswar with Secunderabad in Telangana were among the trains cancelled, according to the East Coast Railway.

An official said, "Nine trains have been cancelled, and 14 others diverted to ensure passenger safety. Railway officials are closely monitoring the situation. Train services will be restored once the water level recedes and the section is declared safe for train operations,"

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Heavy Rainfall Causes Bahuda River To Swell

In a separate statement, the East Coast Railway said Ganjam district received 550 mm of rainfall due to Cyclone Arnab, resulting in a sharp rise in the Bahuda river’s water level.

The water level at Baghalati Dam on the Bahuda river crossed the danger mark following the heavy rainfall. This caused water levels to rise near railway bridges between Ichchapuram and Jhadupudi, affecting train movement through the section.

Railway officials said they were monitoring the situation and would resume services only after the affected stretch was considered safe for operations.

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Food, Water Arranged For Stranded Passengers

With passengers stranded at different locations due to cancellations and diversions, the railways said arrangements had been made to provide food and drinking water. Additional personnel have also been deployed to guide passengers, address their grievances and provide assistance during the disruption.

Train services are expected to resume through the affected section once water levels recede and officials confirm that railway infrastructure is safe for operations.