India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaCyclone Arnab: 9 Trains Cancelled, 14 Diverted On Howrah–Chennai Route After Bahuda River Crosses Danger Mark

Cyclone Arnab: 9 Trains Cancelled, 14 Diverted On Howrah–Chennai Route After Bahuda River Crosses Danger Mark

Cyclone Arnab disrupted the Howrah–Chennai route, with nine trains cancelled and 14 diverted after the Bahuda river crossed the danger mark in Odisha.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cyclone Arnab disrupted Howrah-Chennai rail route services Thursday.
  • Bahuda river surged past danger mark at two bridges.
  • Nine trains cancelled, fourteen diverted ensuring passenger safety.
  • Railways arranged food, water for stranded passengers.

Cyclone Arnab disrupted rail services on the Howrah–Chennai route on Thursday, with nine trains cancelled and 14 diverted after the Bahuda river crossed the danger mark at two railway bridges in Odisha’s Ganjam district, officials said. The East Coast Railway said train operations in the Ichchapuram–Jhadupudi section of the Visakhapatnam Division were affected as water flowed above the danger level at two bridges. Several trains were diverted as a precaution to ensure passenger safety.

Vande Bharat, Visakha Express Among Trains Cancelled

The Vande Bharat Express between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam, the Bhubaneswar–Visakhapatnam Intercity Express and the Visakha Express connecting Bhubaneswar with Secunderabad in Telangana were among the trains cancelled, according to the East Coast Railway.

An official said, "Nine trains have been cancelled, and 14 others diverted to ensure passenger safety. Railway officials are closely monitoring the situation. Train services will be restored once the water level recedes and the section is declared safe for train operations,"

ALSO READ: ‘No Major Issues In Karnataka’: Congress Minister Backs SIR, BJP Hits Back Ahead Of Nov 1 ‘Vote Chori’ Rally

Heavy Rainfall Causes Bahuda River To Swell

In a separate statement, the East Coast Railway said Ganjam district received 550 mm of rainfall due to Cyclone Arnab, resulting in a sharp rise in the Bahuda river’s water level.

The water level at Baghalati Dam on the Bahuda river crossed the danger mark following the heavy rainfall. This caused water levels to rise near railway bridges between Ichchapuram and Jhadupudi, affecting train movement through the section.

Railway officials said they were monitoring the situation and would resume services only after the affected stretch was considered safe for operations.

ALSO READ: Israel Election Results: Netanyahu, Gadi Eisenkot Need Allies As Both Blocs Fall Short Of Majority

Food, Water Arranged For Stranded Passengers

With passengers stranded at different locations due to cancellations and diversions, the railways said arrangements had been made to provide food and drinking water. Additional personnel have also been deployed to guide passengers, address their grievances and provide assistance during the disruption.

Train services are expected to resume through the affected section once water levels recede and officials confirm that railway infrastructure is safe for operations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were train services on the Howrah-Chennai route disrupted?

Cyclone Arnab caused the Bahuda river to cross the danger mark at two railway bridges in Odisha's Ganjam district. This led to water flowing above danger levels in the Ichchapuram-Jhadupudi section.

Which train services were cancelled due to the disruption?

Nine trains were cancelled, including the Vande Bharat Express (Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam), Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express, and Visakha Express (Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad).

What provisions are being made for stranded passengers?

Food and drinking water arrangements have been made for stranded passengers. Additional personnel are also deployed to guide them and address their grievances.

When are train services expected to resume?

Train services will resume once the water level recedes and the affected section is declared safe for operations. Railway officials are closely monitoring the situation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Oct 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cyclone Arnab Howrah Chennai Train Services
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘No Major Issues In Karnataka’: Congress Minister Backs SIR, BJP Hits Back Ahead Of Nov 1 ‘Vote Chori’ Rally
‘No Major Issues In Karnataka’: Congress Minister Backs SIR, BJP Hits Back
India
MLC Election Results: BJP Wins 13 Seats, But Setbacks In Varanasi, Nagpur Raise Concerns
MLC Election Results: BJP Wins 13 Seats, But Setbacks In Varanasi, Nagpur Raise Concerns
India
‘No OTP, No Alerts’: How Rs 35 Crore Of Farmers Vanished From PNB Accounts In Greater Noida
‘No OTP, No Alerts’: How Rs 35 Crore Of Farmers Vanished From PNB Accounts In Noida
India
Stalin Accuses TVK Govt Of ‘Raidshow’ Politics, Says Raids Aim To Divert Public Attention
Stalin Accuses TVK Govt Of ‘Raidshow’ Politics, Says Raids Aim To Divert Public Attention
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: SI Exam Row Sparks Student Protest; Neeraj Kumar's Win Exposes JDU's Internal Rift
MLC Election Results: BJP Faces Opposition Offensive as SP Claims Momentum Ahead of 2027 UP Polls
Bihar MLC Election: Neeraj Kumar Defeats Anant Singh-Backed Candidate, Turns Sweets Into Political Taunt
Bihar Politics: Neeraj Kumar Takes a Dig at Lalan Singh After MLC Win, Signals JDU Rift
UP MLC Results: BJP Faces Opposition Attack Over Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya as SP Pushes PDA Narrative
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget