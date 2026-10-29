India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessUS Trade Deal To Protect Farmers’ Interests, India To Retain Strong Advantage: Goyal

US Trade Deal To Protect Farmers’ Interests, India To Retain Strong Advantage: Goyal

Piyush Goyal says India’s US trade deal will safeguard farmers’ interests, urging critics to await full details before judging the agreement.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 04:01 PM (IST)

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has expressed confidence that India’s proposed trade deal with the United States will protect the interests of farmers and other stakeholders, asserting that the country will celebrate the agreement once its details are made public. Goyal said he had the “courage of conviction” to make the claim, maintaining that India would retain a strong comparative advantage under the deal.

Speaking at the 4th ISID-IDRA National Conference on India’s Industrial Transformation, Goyal sought to counter criticism of the proposed agreement, arguing that its terms should be assessed before conclusions are drawn.

‘Farmers’ Interests Protected’

“I have the courage of conviction to announce boldly that the US trade deal, once the details are out, the people of India will celebrate that not a single sensitive interest of our farmers or any stakeholder has been compromised,” Goyal said.

He added that India would stand at a “very strong comparative advantage”, expressing confidence that the agreement would not undermine the country’s key interests.

The minister’s remarks place farmers’ interests at the centre of the government’s defence of the proposed deal, as questions surrounding its potential impact remain part of the wider trade debate.

Defends Trade Deals

Goyal also challenged criticism of India’s existing free trade agreements, saying he had yet to encounter anyone who could identify a flaw in the eight agreements concluded so far whose details had been made public.

“The ninth, the US free trade deal, is sometimes sought to be politicised by a few elements,” he said, questioning the criticism despite acknowledging that the agreement’s full details were not yet available.

“I don’t even know whether they deserve any comment because that’s probably due to a lack of understanding or lack of knowledge,” Goyal added.

He maintained that the terms of the US agreement had not been fully disclosed and questioned the basis for criticism before the details were available for scrutiny.

Also Read: Stock Markets Jump As Sensex Gains Over 800 Points, Nifty Tests 23K

‘Viksit Bharat’ Goal

Goyal also reiterated the government’s commitment to achieving the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, describing it as a non-negotiable national agenda.

“Viksit Bharat 2047 is a non-negotiable agenda. If each one of us in this room and beyond don’t align ourselves and commit ourselves to this agenda, we will actually be doing a great disservice to our beloved motherland,” he said.

Also Read: Netanyahu Calls Election Interference An ‘Earthquake’, Alleges Arab Parties Seek ‘Islamisation Of Israel’

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Oct 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Piyush Goyal  piyush Goyal TRUMP India US Trade Deal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Stock Markets Jump As Sensex Gains Over 800 Points, Nifty Tests 23K
Stock Markets Jump As Sensex Gains Over 800 Points, Nifty Tests 23K
Business
'Rendezvous with Xiong'an' Cultural Showcase Held
'Rendezvous with Xiong'an' Cultural Showcase Held
Business
Pidilite Industries Q2 up 7.16 pc to Rs 626.46cr, revenue up 20.9 pc to Rs 4297.6 cr
Pidilite Industries Q2 up 7.16 pc to Rs 626.46cr, revenue up 20.9 pc to Rs 4297.6 cr
Business
‘Stop Politicising Every Issue’: FM Nirmala Hits Back At Rahul Over His Tata Remark
‘Stop Politicising Every Issue’: FM Nirmala Hits Back At Rahul Over His Tata Remark
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: SI Exam Row Sparks Student Protest; Neeraj Kumar's Win Exposes JDU's Internal Rift
MLC Election Results: BJP Faces Opposition Offensive as SP Claims Momentum Ahead of 2027 UP Polls
Bihar MLC Election: Neeraj Kumar Defeats Anant Singh-Backed Candidate, Turns Sweets Into Political Taunt
Bihar Politics: Neeraj Kumar Takes a Dig at Lalan Singh After MLC Win, Signals JDU Rift
UP MLC Results: BJP Faces Opposition Attack Over Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya as SP Pushes PDA Narrative
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget