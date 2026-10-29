US Trade Deal To Protect Farmers’ Interests, India To Retain Strong Advantage: Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has expressed confidence that India’s proposed trade deal with the United States will protect the interests of farmers and other stakeholders, asserting that the country will celebrate the agreement once its details are made public. Goyal said he had the “courage of conviction” to make the claim, maintaining that India would retain a strong comparative advantage under the deal.

Speaking at the 4th ISID-IDRA National Conference on India’s Industrial Transformation, Goyal sought to counter criticism of the proposed agreement, arguing that its terms should be assessed before conclusions are drawn.

‘Farmers’ Interests Protected’

“I have the courage of conviction to announce boldly that the US trade deal, once the details are out, the people of India will celebrate that not a single sensitive interest of our farmers or any stakeholder has been compromised,” Goyal said.

#WATCH | Delhi: "... I have the courage of conviction to announce boldly that the US trade deal, once the details are out, the people of India will celebrate that not a single sensitive interest of our farmers or any stakeholder has been compromised. India will stand at a very strong comparative advantage..." says Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at the 4th ISID-IDRA National Conference on India’s Industrial Transformation — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2026

He added that India would stand at a “very strong comparative advantage”, expressing confidence that the agreement would not undermine the country’s key interests.

The minister’s remarks place farmers’ interests at the centre of the government’s defence of the proposed deal, as questions surrounding its potential impact remain part of the wider trade debate.

Defends Trade Deals

Goyal also challenged criticism of India’s existing free trade agreements, saying he had yet to encounter anyone who could identify a flaw in the eight agreements concluded so far whose details had been made public.

“The ninth, the US free trade deal, is sometimes sought to be politicised by a few elements,” he said, questioning the criticism despite acknowledging that the agreement’s full details were not yet available.

“I don’t even know whether they deserve any comment because that’s probably due to a lack of understanding or lack of knowledge,” Goyal added.

He maintained that the terms of the US agreement had not been fully disclosed and questioned the basis for criticism before the details were available for scrutiny.

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‘Viksit Bharat’ Goal

Goyal also reiterated the government’s commitment to achieving the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, describing it as a non-negotiable national agenda.

“Viksit Bharat 2047 is a non-negotiable agenda. If each one of us in this room and beyond don’t align ourselves and commit ourselves to this agenda, we will actually be doing a great disservice to our beloved motherland,” he said.

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